Clinical Ireland give huge travelling support another night to remember in Paris

THIS TIME, IT was going to be different. That had been the message from the Scotland camp all week as Gregor Townsend’s side looked to end their eight game losing run against Ireland. Ireland have now pushed that stat to nine games and counting, and the only thing that was in any way different about tonight was how startlingly comfortable this 36-14 win for Andy Farrell’s team was.

By the time referee Nic Berry called half-time, Ireland had the job done, 26-0 up after a supremely impressive opening 40 minutes. Johnny Sexton pumped his fists as his team jogged off the pitch and down the tunnel. Scotland trailed behind, heads bowed and hands on hips. They had the sorry look of a side who knew they were in for a long night.

Ireland, by contrast, were enjoying every minute, celebrating key defensive plays by turning to the sea of green who turned out in force to make this another memorable night at the Stade de France. During Friday’s captain’s run, James Lowe raised a few eyebrows when he stated the team had been told to expect 60,000 Ireland supporters for the occasion. If anything, that figure may have been on the conservative side. They’ll be back out in force next week when Ireland return to Saint Denis to take on the All Blacks.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Paris was heaving with green jerseys again over the last couple of days and the Stade was rocking long before kick-off, with every seat full by the time Peter O’Mahony lead the team out on the occasion of his 100th Test cap. It was an incredible moment for the Munster player and his team ensured it was night he’ll be able to look back on fondly.

The boisterous Irish support didn’t even have time to finish their first rendition of The Fields by the time Lowe raced over to open the scoring. Andy Farrell punched the air in the coaches box, and he enjoyed what followed just as much.

Scotland spent much of the next 10 minutes in the Ireland half but Farrell’s side held firm with a brilliant passage of defensive play which eventually came to a close when Caelan Doris forced a Scotland knock-on. Even at that early juncture, it was clear the night was only going to go one way.

Ireland finished the job early with a series of excellent, clinical moments of attacking play. The second score came in the 26th minute, Ireland pulling out the Sexton loop again before sharp contributions from Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose sent Hugo Keenan darting clear in the same corner.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland’s Gary Ringrose and Bundee Aki celebrate after Hugo Keenan scores. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Iain Henderson added a third from close range before Ireland bagged the bonus point before the break, Keenan displaying his athletic ability again by claiming a high pass and crossing for his second.

The Stade de France was in full-on party mood as it all become remarkably one-sided.

Ireland’s backs will get most of the headlines but it was also a good night for Ireland’s lineout, the one area of their game which has looked a little shaky on their route through the pool stages. In the first half Ireland won all of their seven lineouts cleanly, with O’Mahony stealing two Scottish throws for good measure. Farrell’s decision to start Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson over Ronán Kelleher and James Ryan proved sound as Ireland’s set-piece was smooth throughout.

Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster will have been watching closely but Scotland didn’t manage to find any ways of troubling an Ireland team who look increasingly assured with every outing at this tournament.

Townsend’s side needed a strong start to the second period but instead they imploded; Ollie Smith’s lazy trip on Sexton sparking a mini-melee on the halfway line which saw Sheehan get dumped over an advertising hoarding and Smith yellow-carded. The scuffle managed to get O’Mahony’s blood boiling when the last thing Scotland needed was to ignite the Irish pack.

Ireland responded by twisting the knife, Gibson-Park moving on to the wing and spinning a smart pass out to Sheehan for Ireland’s fifth try. O’Mahony’s parting action was to fire a friendly wink in the direction of Finn Russell.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Peter O'Mahony winks at Finn Russell after Dan Sheehan's try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

By the time Farrell sent in five forward replacements in the 48th minute O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne were able to salute the Irish support, knowing the result was in the bag.

Scotland finally landed some punches when Ewan Ashman and Ali Price went over in quick succession, but those quick-fire tries only served to avoid an embarrassing scoreline.

Even as injury disruptions forced Ireland into a series of unwanted positional changes – with Gibson Park and Ringrose both seeing out the game on the wings – Ireland saw the game out in cruise control, Ringrose scoring their sixth after collecting a lovely kick from Jack Crowley.

Next up it’s the All Blacks, and a chance for this Irish team to make history by becoming the first to reach the semi-finals at a World Cup. The stadium PA might be keeping Zombie on the playlist for while yet.

