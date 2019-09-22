Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their emphatic win over Scotland

JOE SCHMIDT’S IRELAND opened their World Cup campaign with a superb, four-try victory over Scotland in Yokohama this morning. Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at some of the outstanding individual performances.

Jordan Larmour 8Our Rating We ought not to have worried. A huge game from the 22-year-old at fullback, who made clean breaks, fielded high balls and even won a turnover penalty. A real coming of age performance in the backfield. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Conway 7Our Rating As bright and lively as ever, and although there were a couple of unconvincing moments under the high ball initally, the Munster winger grew in stature and influence. His work-rate and pace created Ireland's third try and then Conway got his just reward with Ireland's bonus-point clinching score. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Garry Ringrose 7Our Rating A defensive masterclass by Ireland's outside centre, who had come under pressure for his place in the lead-in to this tournament. Henshaw's injury opened the door for Ringrose and he showed his quality throughout, making eight tackles. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Bundee Aki 6Our Rating Teamed up with Ringrose brilliantly to force a turnover early in the contest but his World Cup debut was cruelly cut short by a head knock. Now in a race against time to pass the protocols before Japan in six days. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jacob Stockdale 7Our Rating Two standout moments. Unlucky not to get more out of another trademark chip kick down the left and his hit on Hogg was full of venom and conviction. Didn't see a whole lot of the ball otherwise.

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Johnny Sexton 7Our Rating Doesn't look 100%. Required treatment at various stages and had to pass the kicking duties to Conor Murray, before being replaced by Carty before the hour mark. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Murray 9Our Rating Back to his very best, and it makes a huge difference. Controlled the game for his 60 minutes on the field, and the execution and precision of his box-kicking in wet conditions was superb. Murray's best game in green in quite some time. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cian Healy 8Our Rating Ireland absolutely obliterated Scotland at the set-piece and Healy was to the fore in the scrum. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Rory Best 8Our Rating Outstanding. You could see how much it meant to Ireland's captain during the anthems and, by God, did he deliver when it mattered most. The lineout was faultless [12 from 12] and Ireland used their rolling maul as a potent attacking weapon, with Best doing brilliantly to finish for his 11th Test try. Put in a huge shift to last the full 80 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Furlong 8Our Rating Beast mode activiated, and a first-half try to boot. Made nine meaty tackles before being wrapped in cotton wool for the final 30 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Iain Henderson 8Our Rating Imperious. Set the tone from the outset with his break eventually leading to Ireland's opening score and brought huge physicality and industry to the engine room. Primed for a big World Cup. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Ryan 8Our Rating A totemic presence in the second row and another storming performance from the Leinster lock. Got Schmidt's side up and running from close range. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Peter O'Mahony 6Our Rating Concern over the Munster captain after he failed a first-half HIA. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh van der Flier 8Our Rating Relentless. On an evening of brilliant individual performances from those in green, JVDF was right up there with a tireless shift at seven, summed up by a 10-second snapshot in the second half. Counterrucked, turned the ball over and then raced up-field to be the support runner as Ireland broke from deep. He's an absolute machine. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

CJ Stander 8Our Rating O'Mahony's departure saw Stander shift to blindside, and overall the Munster man contributed hugely to Ireland's utter dominance up front. Dominant carries, huge tackle count, belligerent in contact. Silenced the doubters with a man-of-the-match performance. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Replacements:

Niall Scannell 6Our Rating Came off the bench for final six minutes and ended up playing in the back row. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dave Kilcoyne 7Our Rating Ensured Ireland maintained their superiority at scrum time upon his arrival for Healy. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Porter 7Our Rating Brought huge impact off the bench. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Beirne 6Our Rating Was unlucky to be harshly binned by Wayne Barnes for the final 10 minutes, denying him the chance to make a big impact in the back row. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Conan 8Our Rating Head knocks to JVDF and then O'Mahony meant Conan saw more game time than he would have envisaged, and he took full advantage. A return to top form in every sense of the word, as the Leinster number eight produced a colossal display. Topped the tackle charts with 14. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Luke McGrath 7Our Rating Energtic and sharp at scrum-half after replacing Murray. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Carty 7Our Rating Very composed and confident to help Ireland see out an emphatic victory in Yokohama. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Chris Farrell 8Our Rating A magnificient cameo. Slotted in alongside Ringrose when Aki was forced off and was very impressive in everything he did. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!