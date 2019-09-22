This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Out of 10: How we rated Ireland in their emphatic win over Scotland

Larmour, Murray, Henderson and Stander were all superb for Schmidt's side in Yokohama.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 11:00 AM
6 minutes ago 1,232 Views 3 Comments
JOE SCHMIDT'S IRELAND opened their World Cup campaign with a superb, four-try victory over Scotland in Yokohama this morning. Our match report is here, while below we take a closer look at some of the outstanding individual performances. 

Jordan Larmour

8

We ought not to have worried. A huge game from the 22-year-old at fullback, who made clean breaks, fielded high balls and even won a turnover penalty. A real coming of age performance in the backfield. 

 

 

6

Andrew Conway

7

As bright and lively as ever, and although there were a couple of unconvincing moments under the high ball initally, the Munster winger grew in stature and influence. His work-rate and pace created Ireland's third try and then Conway got his just reward with Ireland's bonus-point clinching score. 

6

Garry Ringrose

7

A defensive masterclass by Ireland's outside centre, who had come under pressure for his place in the lead-in to this tournament. Henshaw's injury opened the door for Ringrose and he showed his quality throughout, making eight tackles.

6

Bundee Aki

6

Teamed up with Ringrose brilliantly to force a turnover early in the contest but his World Cup debut was cruelly cut short by a head knock. Now in a race against time to pass the protocols before Japan in six days.

6

Jacob Stockdale

7

Two standout moments. Unlucky not to get more out of another trademark chip kick down the left and his hit on Hogg was full of venom and conviction. Didn't see a whole lot of the ball otherwise.

6

Johnny Sexton

7

Doesn't look 100%. Required treatment at various stages and had to pass the kicking duties to Conor Murray, before being replaced by Carty before the hour mark.

6

Conor Murray

9

Back to his very best, and it makes a huge difference. Controlled the game for his 60 minutes on the field, and the execution and precision of his box-kicking in wet conditions was superb. Murray's best game in green in quite some time.

6

Cian Healy

8

Ireland absolutely obliterated Scotland at the set-piece and Healy was to the fore in the scrum.  

6

Rory Best

8

Outstanding. You could see how much it meant to Ireland's captain during the anthems and, by God, did he deliver when it mattered most. The lineout was faultless [12 from 12] and Ireland used their rolling maul as a potent attacking weapon, with Best doing brilliantly to finish for his 11th Test try. Put in a huge shift to last the full 80 minutes.

6

Tadhg Furlong

8

Beast mode activiated, and a first-half try to boot. Made nine meaty tackles before being wrapped in cotton wool for the final 30 minutes.

6

Iain Henderson

8

Imperious. Set the tone from the outset with his break eventually leading to Ireland's opening score and brought huge physicality and industry to the engine room. Primed for a big World Cup.

6

James Ryan

8

A totemic presence in the second row and another storming performance from the Leinster lock. Got Schmidt's side up and running from close range.

6

Peter O'Mahony

6

Concern over the Munster captain after he failed a first-half HIA. 

6

Josh van der Flier

8

Relentless. On an evening of brilliant individual performances from those in green, JVDF was right up there with a tireless shift at seven, summed up by a 10-second snapshot in the second half. Counterrucked, turned the ball over and then raced up-field to be the support runner as Ireland broke from deep. He's an absolute machine.

 

 

6

CJ Stander

8

O'Mahony's departure saw Stander shift to blindside, and overall the Munster man contributed hugely to Ireland's utter dominance up front. Dominant carries, huge tackle count, belligerent in contact. Silenced the doubters with a man-of-the-match performance. 

6

Replacements:

Niall Scannell

6

Came off the bench for final six minutes and ended up playing in the back row.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

7

Ensured Ireland maintained their superiority at scrum time upon his arrival for Healy.

6

Andrew Porter

7

Brought huge impact off the bench.

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Was unlucky to be harshly binned by Wayne Barnes for the final 10 minutes, denying him the chance to make a big impact in the back row.

6

Jack Conan

8

Head knocks to JVDF and then O'Mahony meant Conan saw more game time than he would have envisaged, and he took full advantage. A return to top form in every sense of the word, as the Leinster number eight produced a colossal display. Topped the tackle charts with 14.

6

Luke McGrath

7

Energtic and sharp at scrum-half after replacing Murray.

6

Jack Carty

7

Very composed and confident to help Ireland see out an emphatic victory in Yokohama. 

6

Chris Farrell

8

A magnificient cameo. Slotted in alongside Ringrose when Aki was forced off and was very impressive in everything he did. 

6

