Obafemi makes first start as Stephen Kenny rings the changes for Scotland clash

Stephen Kenny has made five changes to his Irish side for today’s Nations League game meeting with Scotland.

Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Troy Parrott, James McClean and Michael Obafemi come into the team in place of Jeff Hendrick, Cyrus Christie, Chiedozie Ogbene, Enda Stevens, and Callum Robinson.

It is Obafemi’s first start at senior level for Ireland.

In a significant boost John Egan, having been ruled out of the game yesterday, is fit to start.

The changes look unlikely to herald a change of system, with Browne likely to play at right wing-back.

Ogbene is out of the matchday squad with injury, with Festy Ebosle also dropping out and Scott Hogan brought in.

Scotland, meanwhile, have made two changes: Grant Hanley and Scott McTominay replace Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar.

