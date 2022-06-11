Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Obafemi makes first start as Stephen Kenny rings the changes for Scotland clash

Troy Parrott and Jayson Molumby are also handed starts in a youthful Irish side.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 3:46 PM
9 minutes ago 553 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5788358
Michael Obafemi ahead of kick off in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Obafemi ahead of kick off in Dublin.
Michael Obafemi ahead of kick off in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Stephen Kenny has made five changes to his Irish side for today’s Nations League game meeting with Scotland. 

Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Troy Parrott, James McClean and Michael Obafemi come into the team in place of Jeff Hendrick, Cyrus Christie, Chiedozie Ogbene, Enda Stevens, and Callum Robinson. 

It is Obafemi’s first start at senior level for Ireland. 

In a significant boost John Egan, having been ruled out of the game yesterday, is fit to start. 

The changes look unlikely to herald a change of system, with Browne likely to play at right wing-back. 

Ogbene is out of the matchday squad with injury, with Festy Ebosle also dropping out and Scott Hogan brought in.  

Scotland, meanwhile, have made two changes: Grant Hanley and Scott McTominay replace Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie