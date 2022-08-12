Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 13 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland seal silver and bronze medals at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships

It was a day to remember for Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Aug 2022, 11:52 PM
14 minutes ago 80 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840155
Ireland's Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal celebrate (file pic).
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO
Ireland's Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal celebrate (file pic).
Ireland's Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal celebrate (file pic).
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO

IT WAS another day to remember for double Paralympic gold medallists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, as they claimed silver in the time trial at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

The duo finished the 28.4km distance with a time of 40:46.74, 49.53 seconds behind gold medallists Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl of Great Britain.

It matches the Irish pair’s achievement at last year’s equivalent event, where they also came second.

It was a momentous occasion too for current European Time Trial Champion, Ronan Grimes, who won a bronze medal.

He came just over a minute and a half behind George Peasgood of Great Britain, who secured gold.

“It’s always a bit of a tough fight in the World Championships in my category to get a result and this today was no different,” he said afterwards. “It was a course that had everything – climbs, corners, straights and I just about snuck a bronze in the end, so I’m really delighted.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly finished seventh in their event after being delayed by a bad mechanical at the start, while in the men’s tandem time trial, Damien Vereker and Dillion Corkery were unable to finish due to a crash.

At the European Championships earlier today, Ireland’s team pursuit quartet of Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie finished sixth with a time of 4:25.487.

In addition, Emily Kay registered a top-10 finish in the scratch race, coming in ninth place overall.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie