Ireland seal silver and bronze medals at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships

IT WAS another day to remember for double Paralympic gold medallists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, as they claimed silver in the time trial at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

The duo finished the 28.4km distance with a time of 40:46.74, 49.53 seconds behind gold medallists Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl of Great Britain.

It matches the Irish pair’s achievement at last year’s equivalent event, where they also came second.

It was a momentous occasion too for current European Time Trial Champion, Ronan Grimes, who won a bronze medal.

He came just over a minute and a half behind George Peasgood of Great Britain, who secured gold.

“It’s always a bit of a tough fight in the World Championships in my category to get a result and this today was no different,” he said afterwards. “It was a course that had everything – climbs, corners, straights and I just about snuck a bronze in the end, so I’m really delighted.”

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly finished seventh in their event after being delayed by a bad mechanical at the start, while in the men’s tandem time trial, Damien Vereker and Dillion Corkery were unable to finish due to a crash.

At the European Championships earlier today, Ireland’s team pursuit quartet of Alice Sharpe, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie finished sixth with a time of 4:25.487.

In addition, Emily Kay registered a top-10 finish in the scratch race, coming in ninth place overall.