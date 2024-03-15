Ireland set Afghanistan modest target in first T20I

HARRY TECTOR hit an undefeated half-century as Ireland set Afghanistan a chase of 149 on Friday in the first T20I of their three-match series in Sharjah.

Tector struck an unbeaten 56 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, as Ireland finished their 20 overs with a score of 149-6.

Returning Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and sent Ireland into bat.

His opposite number, Paul Stirling, and Andy Balbirnie started well for the tourists and put on a first-wicket stand of 38, before Balbirnie fell to Azmatullah Omarzai on 22.

Khan, in his comeback after an injury lay-off, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-19 and he swiftly claimed his first in Ireland number three Lorcan Tucker for four.

The leg spinner also got the dangerous Curtis Campher for a golden duck and broke Gareth Delany’s blossoming partnership with Tector in the 17th over.

Tector battled gamely in the middle but was unable to strike up a partnership of merit with those around him until the arrival of Delany and then Mark Adair to the crease.

The right-hander put on stands of 35 with Delany and an undefeated 42 with Adair to edge Ireland close to the 150 mark.

Yet to bat, Afghanistan will look to get off to a strong start in the three-match T20I series after winning the ODI series 2-0 but losing the tour’s one-off Test by six wickets.

