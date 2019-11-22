Ireland set for away play-off final if they beat Slovakia

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Ireland will compete away in the play-off final if they win their away semi-final against Slovakia, following today’s draw in Nyon.

After failing to beat Denmark on Monday, Mick McCarthy’s side missed out on automatic qualification from their group for Euro 2020.

They must now play Slovakia away from home on 26 March in a Nations League play-off semi-final, before a potential final against either Bosnia or Northern Ireland on 31 March.

Slovakia have until 20 December to confirm the venue for the match against Ireland, with Bratislava or Trnava the most likely locations.

More to follow

