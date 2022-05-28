Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Kennedy works his magic yet again to send Ireland’s Sevens into quarters

A dramatic late try sent Ireland to victory over Argentina and into a quarter-final against New Zealand tomorrow.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 May 2022, 9:03 PM
6 minutes ago 202 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777069
Ireland's Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy.
Image: Martin Siras Lima/INPHO
Ireland's Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy.
Ireland's Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy.
Image: Martin Siras Lima/INPHO

THEY LEFT IT late. Then again they so often do but when it came to the crunch, the Ireland Sevens team delivered yet again, as they defeated Argentina 22-21 to reach the last-eight.

The win meant they finished second in their pool ahead of Kenya and Argentina but behind South Africa. Afterwards Kennedy told the IRFU’s website: “That kind of epitomised what Sevens is all about. We showed up for the first half, did nothing for the second half and then came back into it.

“Thankfully we showed good composure for a second time today, to do it at the end. Harry (McNulty) and Jordo (Conroy) picked the pool last week – we were giving them stick all week for giving us a filthy enough pool!

“I don’t know, this group continues to show heart every time to get through it. Harry and a couple of our other forwards did a great job off kick-off and it makes such a difference to us in the backs.”

Ireland had earlier beaten Kenya 17-14 thanks to Kennedy’s 16th-minute score – adding to touchdowns from Aaron O’Sullivan and Conroy – before Conroy and Kennedy both scored again in a 19-12 defeat to South Africa.

Their quarter final tomorrow is against New Zealand at 11.20am. Kennedy’s five tries have moved him onto 44 for the season, topping the series’ scoring charts by seven.

IRELAND 17 KENYA 14, Twickenham Stadium
Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Aaron O’Sullivan, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy; Con: Mark Roche
Kenya: Tries: Edmund Anya, Arcadius Huku; Cons: Anthony Omondi 2
HT: Ireland 5 Kenya 0

Team: Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly (capt), Fergus Jemphrey, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox, Aaron O’Sullivan, Chay Mullins.

Subs used: Terry Kennedy, Bryan Mollen, Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis, Andrew Smith.

IRELAND 12 SOUTH AFRICA 19, Twickenham Stadium
Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy; Con: Billy Dardis
South Africa: Tries: Zain Davids, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Angelo Davids; Cons: Ronald Brown 2
HT: Ireland 0 South Africa 7

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Team: Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Matthew McDonald, Billy Dardis (capt), Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox.

Subs used: Mark Roche, Chay Mullins, Jack Kelly. Not used: Fergus Jemphrey, Andrew Smith.

IRELAND 22 ARGENTINA 21, Twickenham Stadium
Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy 3, Jordan Conroy; Con: Mark Roche
Argentina: Tries: Matias Osadczuk, Marcos Moneta, Luciano Gonzalez; Cons: Tobias Wade 3
HT: Ireland 17 Argentina 0

Team: Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly (capt), Fergus Jemphrey, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox.

Subs used: Bryan Mollen, Billy Dardis, Matthew McDonald, Chay Mullins. Not used: Andrew Smith.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie