Hugo Keenan facing Great Britain earlier. Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Sevens Rugby

Ireland Sevens teams finish fifth and sixth in Madrid

They both beat Great Britain, but had contrasting results in the fifth-place play-offs.
3.48pm, 2 Jun 2024
190
0

THE IRISH MEN’S and women’s Sevens teams have finished fifth and sixth respectively at the HSBC SVNS Grand Final in Madrid.

Both sides beat Great Britain in their fifth-place semi-finals, before the men defeated South Africa in their play-off and the women fell short to USA. 

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored seven tries overall at the tournament.

The Tipperary flier, Stacey Flood (two) and Eve Higgins all crashed over as the Irish women produced a powerful second half to beat Great Britain 20-0.

But they fell to a disappointing 27-14 defeat to USA thereafter. Ariana Ramsey starred with four tries for the winners, who finished with a flourish.

Murphy Crowe and Higgins were on target for Ireland, while Stacey Flood added the conversions. Two first-half yellow cards to Flood and Erin King proved costly.

Tries from Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins and Zac Ward — and conversions from Hugo Lennox — helped the Ireland men to a 19-14 comeback victory over Great Britain earlier. 

Hugo Keenan was a second-half substitute. The 15s international started the South Africa game, with Ireland running out 12-7 winners.

Ward and Harry McNulty scored the tries in the first half, with Lennox converting one.

South Africa responded with a converted Impi Visser try in the 13th minute, but it was too little too late.

The 42
