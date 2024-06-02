Ireland Sevens teams finish fifth and sixth in Madrid

THE IRISH MEN’S and women’s Sevens teams have finished fifth and sixth respectively at the HSBC SVNS Grand Final in Madrid.

Both sides beat Great Britain in their fifth-place semi-finals, before the men defeated South Africa in their play-off and the women fell short to USA.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored seven tries overall at the tournament.

The Tipperary flier, Stacey Flood (two) and Eve Higgins all crashed over as the Irish women produced a powerful second half to beat Great Britain 20-0.

But they fell to a disappointing 27-14 defeat to USA thereafter. Ariana Ramsey starred with four tries for the winners, who finished with a flourish.

Murphy Crowe and Higgins were on target for Ireland, while Stacey Flood added the conversions. Two first-half yellow cards to Flood and Erin King proved costly.

Tries from Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins and Zac Ward — and conversions from Hugo Lennox — helped the Ireland men to a 19-14 comeback victory over Great Britain earlier.

Hugo Keenan was a second-half substitute. The 15s international started the South Africa game, with Ireland running out 12-7 winners.

Ward and Harry McNulty scored the tries in the first half, with Lennox converting one.

South Africa responded with a converted Impi Visser try in the 13th minute, but it was too little too late.