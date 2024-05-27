Hugo Keenan named in Ireland Sevens squad ahead of Grand Final in Madrid

HUGO KEENAN HAS been named in the Ireland men’s sevens squad ahead of this weekend’s 2024 Grand Final in Madrid.

Keenan has been included in the travelling party as his focus switches to the sevens game in the wake of the disappointment of Leinster’s loss to Toulouse in last Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

Head coach James Topping has included the star full-back and Connacht’s Andrew Smith in the 13-man squad, the pair notable additions as they return to sevens action.

It is five years since Keenan won the last of his twelve caps for the Ireland Sevens sides, while Connacht winger Smith impressed at this level last year.

Ireland are in action at the Metropolitano Stadium, the home of Atletico Madrid, as the 2024 campaign reaches the final stage following a seven-leg regular season.

The Ireland women’s team are also in action in Madrid this weekend, they welcome Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly back to action following their recent involvement in the Women’s Six Nations.

Kate Corrigan receives her first Sevens’ call-up, while Anna McGann makes a welcome return following a long-term knee injury.

*****

Ireland Men’s Squad

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Advertisement

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (captain)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

*****

Ireland Women’s Squad

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC) (captain)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

*****

Fixtures

(All times Irish)

Friday 31 May

Ireland Women v Australia – 12.51pm.

Ireland Men v South Africa – 1.37pm.

Saturday 1 June

Ireland Women v France – 11am.

Ireland Men v Fiji – 12.06pm.

Ireland Women v Fiji – 2.05pm.

Ireland Men v New Zealand – 3.11pm.

Sunday 2 June

Play-Offs & Ranking Matches.