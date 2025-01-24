Ireland Sevens sides endure tough opening day in Perth

IRELAND’S MEN’S AND women’s Sevens teams fell to two defeats each as they made poor starts to their respective HSBC SVNS Round 3 campaigns in Perth.

James Topping’s new-look men’s side, who headed to Australia lying 12th in the standings, were beaten 14-5 by Olympic champions France this morning before succumbing to Spain on a 21-5 scoreline.

Allan Temple-Jones’ women’s outfit, who won the Perth leg last year, also brought with them far less experience for the 2025 edition. They dropped their first game to Japan 14-7 before running into a prolific New Zealand team who hit them for eight tries in a 46-0 demolition.

The men fell 14-0 behind early to France, Paulin Riva’s brace of tries inside five minutes converted by Enahemo Artaud. While Ireland responded through an unconverted Mark Roche score before the break, they were unable to force their way back into proceedings in the second half.

In their second fixture of the Australian evening, Alejandro Laforja gave Spain an early lead against the men in green before Eduardo Lopez struck on the double. All three tries were converted by Juan Ramos for a 21-0 Spanish lead before Inigo Cruise O’Brien responded for Ireland with an unconverted score shortly after the break.

In their own Perth opener, Ireland women took a 7-0 lead against Japan through a try by Robyn O’Connor, with Kate Farrell-McCabe adding the extras at the midway point of the first half.

Japan, however, turned the game on its head through tries on either side of the break by Chieaki Saegusa and Suzuha Okamoto, both of which were converted by Hana Nagata.

New Zealand ran rampant in Ireland’s second outing, with a brace each for Risi Pouri-Lane and Dhys Faleafaga. Pouri-Lane converted three of the Kiwis’ eight tries as New Zealand led 31-0 at the turnaround and breezed to a 46-0 victory.

Ireland women will face Brazil in their final pool game at 7:03 on Saturday morning Irish time, while the men will be first out against Great Britain at 4:44am.