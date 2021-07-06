History-making Ireland Sevens squad named for Tokyo Olympics

THE IRELAND RUGBY Sevens squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo has been named.

The official selection was confirmed by Team Ireland this evening; Anthony Eddy’s 13-strong side heading to their first-ever Games after Rugby Sevens made its debut at Rio 2016.

Ireland qualified for Tokyo in sensational fashion at the final Olympic repechage in Monaco last month, beating pre-competition favourites France in the final to book their ticket.

The team, captained by Billy Dardis, will face South Africa, USA and Kenya in Pool C of the competition, running from Monday, 26 July, to Wednesday, 28 July, at Tokyo Stadium (the top two teams from the pool rounds, and the two best third-placed teams, move into the quarter-finals).

“Having the honour of being selected to captain Ireland at the Olympics is special and I don’t think I’ll come to realise the enormity of it for some time to come,” Dardis said.

“Going to Tokyo, we as a squad are representing so much more than ourselves and our families, but Irish Sport and Irish Rugby on the biggest sporting stage. To lead this group out at the Olympics will be an extremely proud moment.”

“The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport, so to represent Ireland at the Games is a huge honour and it means even more to be there playing alongside my mates,” Greg O’Shea, who previously competed at the Youth Olympics as a sprinter and one of the side’s most recognisable faces for his Love Island appearance, noted.

“All the hard work and sacrifice has been worth it and now I just cannot wait to get out there and play.”

Eddy, IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, added: “We are delighted to be representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Get exclusive

lions analysis Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella in South Africa Become a Member

“The squad has worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and they will be determined to perform well and represent their country with distinction.

“Very few rugby players get the opportunity to play rugby for their country at the biggest sporting event in the world and this squad of players should be very proud of their achievement and they will be the first of many more to come.”

Team Ireland Sevens Team

Jordan Conroy

Billy Dardis

Ian Fitzpatrick

Foster Horan

Jack Kelly

Terry Kennedy

Adam Leavy

Hugo Lennox

Harry McNulty

Gavin Mullin

Greg O’Shea

Mark Roche

Bryan Mollen.