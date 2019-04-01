Eddy names Ireland squad for crucial World Rugby Sevens qualifier

IRELAND WILL GO into this weekend’s World Rugby Sevens qualifier with eight players who suffered agonising heartbreak at the same tournament 12 months ago, as Anthony Eddy’s side bid to earn a place on the Sevens Series circuit.

Defeat to Japan at the semi-final stage of the Hong Kong 7s last March was a harsh blow for Ireland, but they will be confident of bouncing back this time around to win the tournament and qualification for the 2019/20 Sevens Series.

Ireland won the Challenge Cup at last summer's Sevens World Cup. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Captain Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, John O’Donnell and Mark Roche all ran out at Hong Kong Stadium last year, and are part of the 13-man travelling squad for this weekend’s tournament.

Foster Horan was 13th man in 2018 and is again included in Eddy’s panel, while Jordan Conroy, Adam Leavy, Mick McGrath and Greg O’Shea complete the Ireland squad ahead of Pool F games against Russia, Uruguay and Jamaica.

With an experienced core to the side, as well as exciting attacking options in Conroy and Leavy, Ireland will be hoping to continue their progress in the sevens format, after winning the Challenge Cup at last summer’s World Cup, as well as claiming a bronze medal at the World Series event in London.

Leinster’s Keenan, capped this season in the Guinness Pro14, is back from recent shoulder surgery while the likes of Dardis, McNulty and Roche bring a wealth of experience to the side.

“There have been many learnings since last year’s Hong Kong experience, with some very positive moments for the team,” Eddy said.

The players have been exposed to a high level of competition and have tasted success during the year.

“Competing at the World Series events in London and Paris, winning Rugby Europe and doing well at the Rugby World Cup, while also claiming the Dubai Invitational title has helped the players grow in confidence, as well as developing their skills by playing against the top sides in the world.

“The Hong Kong Qualifier is a tough, winner takes all competition, and having experienced last year’s tournament, everyone involved is focused on the performance that is required for six games and claiming a position on next season’s World Series.”

Ireland open their campaign against Jamaica and Uruguay on Friday, before concluding the pool stages against Russia on Saturday.

The tournament semi-finals and final take place on Sunday, with the overall winner earning a place among the core teams on the Sevens Series circuit for next season.

Ireland squad:

Billy Dardis (Terenure RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne FC)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Mick McGrath (Clontarf FC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Mark Roche (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland fixtures:

Friday 5 April:

Ireland v Jamaica — 12.38pm (local time)/5.38am (Irish time)

Ireland v Uruguay — 3.43pm (local time)/8.43am (Irish time)

Saturday 6 April:

Ireland v Russia — 10.08pm (local time)/3.08am (Irish time)

Quarter-finals

Sunday 7 April:

Semi-finals and final.

