This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddy names Ireland squad for crucial World Rugby Sevens qualifier

A place on next season’s World Rugby Sevens Series is on the line in Hong Kong this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 1 Apr 2019, 3:24 PM
10 minutes ago 338 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4571117

IRELAND WILL GO into this weekend’s World Rugby Sevens qualifier with eight players who suffered agonising heartbreak at the same tournament 12 months ago, as Anthony Eddy’s side bid to earn a place on the Sevens Series circuit.

Defeat to Japan at the semi-final stage of the Hong Kong 7s last March was a harsh blow for Ireland, but they will be confident of bouncing back this time around to win the tournament and qualification for the 2019/20 Sevens Series. 

Ireland’ team celebrate winning the Challenge Cup Ireland won the Challenge Cup at last summer's Sevens World Cup. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Captain Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, John O’Donnell and Mark Roche all ran out at Hong Kong Stadium last year, and are part of the 13-man travelling squad for this weekend’s tournament.

Foster Horan was 13th man in 2018 and is again included in Eddy’s panel, while Jordan Conroy, Adam Leavy, Mick McGrath and Greg O’Shea complete the Ireland squad ahead of Pool F games against Russia, Uruguay and Jamaica. 

With an experienced core to the side, as well as exciting attacking options in Conroy and Leavy, Ireland will be hoping to continue their progress in the sevens format, after winning the Challenge Cup at last summer’s World Cup, as well as claiming a bronze medal at the World Series event in London. 

Leinster’s Keenan, capped this season in the Guinness Pro14, is back from recent shoulder surgery while the likes of Dardis, McNulty and Roche bring a wealth of experience to the side. 

“There have been many learnings since last year’s Hong Kong experience, with some very positive moments for the team,” Eddy said.

The players have been exposed to a high level of competition and have tasted success during the year.

“Competing at the World Series events in London and Paris, winning Rugby Europe and doing well at the Rugby World Cup, while also claiming the Dubai Invitational title has helped the players grow in confidence, as well as developing their skills by playing against the top sides in the world.

“The Hong Kong Qualifier is a tough, winner takes all competition, and having experienced last year’s tournament, everyone involved is focused on the performance that is required for six games and claiming a position on next season’s World Series.”

Ireland open their campaign against Jamaica and Uruguay on Friday, before concluding the pool stages against Russia on Saturday.

The tournament semi-finals and final take place on Sunday, with the overall winner earning a place among the core teams on the Sevens Series circuit for next season. 

Ireland squad:

  • Billy Dardis (Terenure RFC)
  • Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
  • Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne FC)
  • Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)
  • Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
  • Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)
  • Mick McGrath (Clontarf FC)
  • Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)
  • Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)
  • John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)
  • Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)
  • Mark Roche (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland fixtures:

Friday 5 April:

  • Ireland v Jamaica — 12.38pm (local time)/5.38am (Irish time)
  • Ireland v Uruguay — 3.43pm (local time)/8.43am (Irish time)

Saturday 6 April:

  • Ireland v Russia — 10.08pm (local time)/3.08am (Irish time)
  • Quarter-finals

Sunday 7 April:

  • Semi-finals and final.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    'We'll be all the better for it': Leinster target big improvements for Toulouse
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links
    LEINSTER
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    LIMERICK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie