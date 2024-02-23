Mixed starts for Ireland Sevens teams in Vancouver

THE IRELAND MEN’S and Women’s Sevens teams had contrasting results in their respective openers on the latest HSBC SVNS Series leg in Vancouver.

Following their historic title win in Perth in January, the women’s team opened their weekend with a 28-7 win over South Africa in Pool A.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (two), Stacey Flood and Beibhinn Parsons all dotted down, while Lucy Mulhall added the extras.

Advertisement

Murphy Crowe opened the scoring in the fourth minute, before Flood got in on the act with eight minutes on the clock. South Africa responded immediately through Nadine Roos, but Parsons and Murphy Crowe combined thereafter as Ireland ran out comfortable winners.

They face Brazil next overnight, before their final group game against New Zealand.

The Irish men’s team, meanwhile, fell to a 14-7 defeat to Great Britain in Pool C.

They got off to the dream start as Jordan Conroy bagged a first-minute try and Zac Ward followed suit four minutes later. Billy Dardis converted both, but England dominated on the scoreboard thereafter with Robbie Ferguson, Morgan Williams and Will Homer all crossing. Tom Emery was backed up just Williams’ effort from the tee, but Homer’s 15th-minute try was ultimately decisive.

Ireland will look to get off the mark against New Zealand and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Antoine Dupont has just made his Sevens debut for France.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Vancouver Leg)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)(captain)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens)

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Vancouver Leg)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland’s Fixtures

Saturday, February 24