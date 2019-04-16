This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Ireland name squad for Sevens World Series in Japan after best-ever finish

19-year-old Tullamore star Megan Burns has been selected for her first World Series trip.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 2:22 PM
Lucy Mulhall captains the squad for the Kitakyushu Sevens.
Image: IRFU.
Lucy Mulhall captains the squad for the Kitakyushu Sevens.
Image: IRFU.

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S Sevens squad has been confirmed for this weekend’s World Series event in Japan, as they look to build on their last excellent showing.

A 13-strong squad will tackle the fourth leg in Kitakyushu, with 19-year-old Megan Burns getting the nod for her first World Series trip.

The Tullamore star turned 19 last week and earned her first cap in Kazan last summer after progressing through the Ireland Sevens pathway, so she’ll be ready to hit a new milestone in the coming days.

Wicklow’s Lucy Mulhall captains a strong side which sees Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Louise Galvin and Hannah Tyrrell all involved.

Stan McDowell’s Ireland finished fourth at the last leg in Sydney in February, making history Down Under as they secured their highest-ever World Series finish.

They’ll hope to carry that momentum through to Mikuni Stadium this weekend, where they find themselves in Pool C alongside England, Fiji and the USA.

Megan Burns with Ellie Dillane Tullamore and Leinster star Megan Burns on the ball in 2016. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s the third time to compete at this tournament in Kitakyushu and it’s a fantastic setting and I know the players are always impressed with the pitch in the Mikuni Stadium,” McDowell said.

“We have a nice mix of players in the squad; the younger players learning and developing more and more as the season continues, while the more experienced players in the squad are helping them along, while also improving their own game.

“There has been a bit of a gap between the last World Series event in Sydney and this weekend, so I know the players are looking forward to getting back out there and playing.”

Ireland Women’s Seven’s squad

Kitakyushu 7s, Mikuni Stadium, Kitakyushu, 20th – 21st April 2019

  • Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
  • Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
  • Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)
  • Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)
  • Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)
  • Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
  • Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
  • Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
  • Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ireland’s fixtures

Saturday 20th April 2019

  • Ireland v Fiji – 2.30am (Irish time) / 10.30am (local)
  • Ireland v England – 5.14am (Irish time) / 1.14pm (local)
  • Ireland v USA – 8.20am (Irish time) / 4.20pm (local)

Sunday 21st April 2019

  • Finals Day

The games will be streamed live in the World Rugby 7s Youtube, Twitter and Facebook.

