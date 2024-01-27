Vikki Wall debuts as Ireland Sevens teams advance to semi-finals in Perth

THE IRELAND MEN’S and Women’s Sevens teams have both reached the Cup semi-final stage of the HSBC SVNS Series’ Australian leg in Perth.

Both sides finished as pool runners-up, with Allan Temple Jones’ women overcoming Fiji and James Topping’s men defeating France in their respective quarter-final showdowns.

Meath Gaelic football star Vikki Wall made her Ireland Sevens debut in the group stage win over Japan. Two-time All-Ireland senior winner Wall, who also enjoyed a stint in the AFLW with North Melbourne, made the sensational switch last summer.

While Wall played the first half, Béibhinn Parsons scored a hat-trick of tries in the 26-7 victory over Japan. Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe led the scoring charge in the 14-12 success against Fiji.

Ireland women, set for their first top-four finish since Sydney last January, face Great Britain next overnight, with Australia and USA going head-to-head on the other side.

The men, meanwhile, go up against Argentina in a repeat of last month’s semi-final in Cape Town. The Pumas prevailed on a scoreline of 26-19 en route to lifting the title.

Zac Ward’s 17th-minute try decided an absorbing quarter-final meeting with France as the Irish triumphed 21-14. Terry Kennedy’s second-half brace helped them defeat Australia 19-10 in their final pool game.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (Perth)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (Perth)