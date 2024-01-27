Advertisement
The Ireland Women's Sevens team celebrate their progression in Perth. Travis Hayto/INPHO
SVNS

Vikki Wall debuts as Ireland Sevens teams advance to semi-finals in Perth

The women’s team face Great Britain next, while the men go head-to-head with Argentina.
41 minutes ago

THE IRELAND MEN’S and Women’s Sevens teams have both reached the Cup semi-final stage of the HSBC SVNS Series’ Australian leg in Perth.

Both sides finished as pool runners-up, with Allan Temple Jones’ women overcoming Fiji and James Topping’s men defeating France in their respective quarter-final showdowns.

Meath Gaelic football star Vikki Wall made her Ireland Sevens debut in the group stage win over Japan. Two-time All-Ireland senior winner Wall, who also enjoyed a stint in the AFLW with North Melbourne, made the sensational switch last summer.

While Wall played the first half, Béibhinn Parsons scored a hat-trick of tries in the 26-7 victory over Japan. Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe led the scoring charge in the 14-12 success against Fiji.

Ireland women, set for their first top-four finish since Sydney last January, face Great Britain next overnight, with Australia and USA going head-to-head on the other side.

The men, meanwhile, go up against Argentina in a repeat of last month’s semi-final in Cape Town. The Pumas prevailed on a scoreline of 26-19 en route to lifting the title.

jordan-conroy-and-terry-kennedy Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy. Travis Hayto / INPHO Travis Hayto / INPHO / INPHO

Zac Ward’s 17th-minute try decided an absorbing quarter-final meeting with France as the Irish triumphed 21-14. Terry Kennedy’s second-half brace helped them defeat Australia 19-10 in their final pool game.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (Perth)

  • Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)
  • Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
  • Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)
  • Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)
  • Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
  • Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)
  • Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)
  • Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)
  • Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)
  • Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)
  • Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)
  • Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)
  • Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (Perth)

  • Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)
  • Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)
  • Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)
  • Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)
  • Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)
  • Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)
  • Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)
  • Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)
  • Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens).
Emma Duffy
