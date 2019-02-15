Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week

IRELAND DEFENCE COACH Andy Farrell says Jonathan Sexton will be fit to face Italy when Ireland resume their Six Nations title defence away to Italy next weekend.

Current head coach Joe Schmidt revealed Sexton suffered a HIA during the win over Scotland, leading to Joey Carbery taking the reins and creating the game-sealing try for Keith Earls.

Today, Sexton played a full part in an up-tempo open training session at the Aviva Stadium, with Noel McNamara’s U20s as opposition in a training match.

“(Sexton) is fine, yeah, he trained fully,” said Farrell, who will take over as head coach after the World Cup, “so he’ll be ready to go.”

Farrell was positive about the prospects of Robbie Henshaw returning, saying the Athlone man will be fit to train next week. Garry Ringrose will be assessed, but is unlikely to feature against the Azzurri.

Iain Henderson returns for Ulster this evening to ease concerns over second row depth after Devin Toner was ruled out until March, but Tadhg Beirne remains out of contention with Farrell saying simply, “he’s progressing well.”