Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week

Tadhg Beirne is ‘progressing well’ on his return from injury, according to future head coach Andy Farrell.

By Sean Farrell Friday 15 Feb 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,785 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4495415
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND DEFENCE COACH Andy Farrell says Jonathan Sexton will be fit to face Italy when Ireland resume their Six Nations title defence away to Italy next weekend.

Current head coach Joe Schmidt revealed Sexton suffered a HIA during the win over Scotland, leading to Joey Carbery taking the reins and creating the game-sealing try for Keith Earls.

Today, Sexton played a full part in an up-tempo open training session at the Aviva Stadium, with Noel McNamara’s U20s as opposition in a training match.

“(Sexton) is fine, yeah, he trained fully,” said Farrell, who will take over as head coach after the World Cup, “so he’ll be ready to go.”

Farrell was positive about the prospects of Robbie Henshaw returning, saying the Athlone man will be fit to train next week. Garry Ringrose will be assessed, but is unlikely to feature against the Azzurri.

Iain Henderson returns for Ulster this evening to ease concerns over second row depth after Devin Toner was ruled out until March, but Tadhg Beirne remains out of contention with Farrell saying simply, “he’s progressing well.”

