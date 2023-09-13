Sheehan back in full training but Conan ruled out of Tonga clash

IRELAND HOOKER DAN Sheehan is back in full training after recovering from a foot injury, meaning he could make his return for Ireland against Tonga in their second World Cup pool game this Saturday.

The 24-year-old has become a key figure as Ireland’s first-choice hooker in recent seasons, meaning his return to fitness is a huge boost for Andy Farrell’s side, particularly given that they face South Africa in the crucial Pool B tie in two weekends’ time.

Sheehan suffered his foot injury in the warm-up game against England four weekends ago and there were initially big fears that he could miss the South Africa game, so his recovery ahead of the Tonga game is welcome.

Ireland have also confirmed that loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne has returned to full training after overcoming the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the warm-up game against Italy six weekends ago.

Centre Robbie Henshaw is back in full training too, having pulled out of last weekend’s World Cup win over Romania due to a hamstring concern.

While Sheehan, Henshaw, and Kilcoyne are now all available to face Tonga, Saturday’s game will come too soon for number eight Jack Conan.

Conan suffered a foot injury in the warm-up win over Italy and while he returned to the pitch to do some running today in Tours, he still has a way to go with his rehabilitation.

With Conan now at least back on the pitch, Ireland are hoping to have the Leinster man back available for the South Africa clash in Paris on 23 September.