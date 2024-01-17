O'Mahony is the new Ireland captain as Farrell names 34-man squad

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named Peter O’Mahony as his new captain as he announced his squad for the upcoming 2024 Six Nations.

34-year-old O’Mahony takes over from the retired Johnny Sexton as skipper.

Farrell has not included any uncapped players in his official 34-man squad for the Six Nations, which kicks off with a trip to play France in Marseille on Friday 2 February.

However, Munster tighthead Oli Jager, lock/flanker Thomas Ahern, and 20-year-old Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast will travel with the squad for next week’s training camp in Portugal ahead of the Six Nations.

Leinster pair Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley are named as out-half options in the squad along with Munster’s Jack Crowley, who is expected to take over from Sexton at number 10.

36-year-old loosehead prop Cian Healy is recalled after missing the World Cup through injury, while Ulster hooker Tom Stewart comes in for injured team-mate Rob Herring.

Ulster man Nick Timoney has earned a call-up among the back row options, while Munster’s Calvin Nash, Leinster’s Jordan Larmour, and Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale come into the back three mix after missing out on World Cup selection.

World Cup squad members Mack Hansen, Rob Herring, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, and Dave Kilcoyne were among those unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Ireland will gather at the IRFU’s training centre in Dublin on Monday and then travel to Portugal next Wednesday to continue their Six Nations prep.

Farrell hailed O’Mahony as “a born leader” and the Munster man outlined his pride at taking on the captaincy ahead of the Six Nations.

“Ever since I was a boy starting off in the game, I have always dreamed of captaining Ireland,” said O’Mahony.

“I have been asked to lead Ireland on a number of occasions previously, and each of those 10 matches were special days. To be now asked to captain Ireland ahead of the Six Nations is without doubt one of the proudest moments of my life and I would like to thank Andy Farrell for this show of faith in me.

“We have a strong core of leaders who will all play a key role in driving the highest standards for the team over the coming weeks. Competition is red hot across the squad and we’re all hugely motivated to work hard when we meet up next week ahead of the opening game in Marseille.”

Ireland’s 2024 Six Nations squad:

Loosehead props: Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Jeremy Loughman

Hookers: Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, Tom Stewart

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole

Locks: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy

Back rows: Peter O’Mahony (captain), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Jack Crowley, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley

Centres: Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Calvin Nash, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale.

Training panellists: Oli Jager, Thomas Ahern, Sam Prendergast.