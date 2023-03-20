Sexton set for scan on groin injury picked up in Six Nations game

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Johnny Sexton will undergo a scan today on the groin injury he picked up in Ireland’s Six Nations game against England.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Johnny Sexton celebrates Ireland's win on Saturday night. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sexton limped off towards the end of Ireland’s 29-16 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are back in URC action this week with a home game on Friday night against Stormers, before their Champions Cup last 16 tie on Saturday 1 April against Ulster.

Both Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan will continue to ‘follow the graduated return to play protocols’, while Tommy O’Brien and Ed Byrne have both returned to full training after recovering from ACL and knee injuries respectively.

Leinster continue to be without Jamie Osborne after he sustained a knee ligament injury in the game against Edinburgh and will be unavailable for a number of weeks. Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Joe McCarthy (ankle), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Martin Moloney (knee) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring) are also all on the absentee list.