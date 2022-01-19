Mike Lowry and Mack Hansen included in Ireland's Six Nations squad

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has included uncapped Ulster fullback Mike Lowry and Connacht wing Mack Hansen in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Connacht back row Cian Prendergast will also link up with Farrell’s group as a development player.

Farrell has named a 37-man squad that includes Munster out-half Joey Carbery, who is currently sidelined due to a fractured elbow, and Connacht playmaker Jack Carty, who returns following his excellent form in the western province’s number 10 shirt.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell has earned a recall, having won his three Ireland caps back in 2017.

Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, and Jordan Larmour – all of whom picked up injuries last weekend – are also named in Farrell’s squad. Ulster lock Iain Henderson, who has been sidelined through injury recently, is also in.

Leinster wing James Lowe misses out due to what the IRFU says is a “muscle injury,” which will keep him out of action for a number of weeks.

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane – who is set for a move to La Rochelle at the end of the season – has been omitted as Treadwell returns.

Leinster centre Ciarán Frawley has also dropped out of the squad after being involved in November, albeit without winning his first cap. Leinster out-half Harry Byrne is left out too as Carty makes his return.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey is absent, having been sidelined by a hamstring injury in recent weeks. Munster’s Simon Zebo drops out after being included for the autumn but not featuring on the pitch.

Ireland open their campaign against Wales in Dublin on Saturday 5 February before taking on France in Paris the following weekend.

They face Italy at the Aviva Stadium on 27 February, then take on England on London on 12 March and conclude their campaign by hosting Scotland on 19 March.

Ireland squad for 2022 Six Nations:

Loosehead props: Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne

Hookers: Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Back rows: Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Hume

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Larmour, Mack Hansen, Mike Lowry

Development player: Cian Prendergast.