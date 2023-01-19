Advertisement
# big calls
Joey Carbery misses out as Ross Byrne included in Ireland's 37-man Six Nations squad
Andy Farrell’s side begin their campaign away to Wales on 4 February.
5 minutes ago

ANDY FARRELL HAS included Leinster out-half Ross Byrne in his Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations, but there is no place for Munster’s Joey Carbery.

Captain Johnny Sexton and tighthead Tadhg Furlong are both named as they continue to recover from injury, but centre Robbie Henshaw misses out due to a wrist injury.

Sexton is expected to be fit for Ireland’s opening fixture away to Wales on 4 February, with Leinster teammate Byrne included after his strong run of form on the back of returning to the international fold to kick a match-winning penalty against the Wallabies in November.

Farrell has selected three out-halves, with Munster’s Jack Crowley making the cut and Carbery a surprise exclusion.

Leinster centre Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player in the 37-man selection. 

More to follow… 

Ireland Six Nations squad

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap 

