Ireland claim brilliant win in France to start Six Nations U20 campaign in style

France 31

Ireland 37

RICHIE MURPHY’S IRELAND U20 side enjoyed a brilliant start to their Six Nations campaign as they defeated France tonight in Aix-en-Provence.

An absorbing encounter saw two late penalties from Jack Murphy clinch success for Ireland against their French hosts.

Ireland led at the break 17-14, their prospects received an early boost when Danny Sheahan finished off the back of a rolling maul to bag the game’s opening try.

France countered through a try from Mathis Castro, that was converted by Tom Raffy. Brian Gleeson, one of the survivors of last year’s Grand Slam winning team, powered through for a try that helped Ireland go ahead 14-7, but in an established pattern France tied the game once more as Castro grabbed his second try of the game.

Jack Murphy’s first-half penalty, to go with this two conversions, left Ireland ahead by three at the interval.

Our first half tries courtesy of Danny Sheahan and Brian Gleeson! ⬇️#FutureIsGreen pic.twitter.com/piKGPMXvEo — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 3, 2024

France enjoyed a bright start to the second half courtesy of a try from Patrick Tuifua, yet Ireland responded impressively with a try from Connacht centre Hugh Gavin that helped to push them ahead 24-21.

Tom Raffy’s penalty tied the teams at 24-24 with 15 minutes left, before Finn Treacy accelerated clear for Ireland’s fourth try of the game. The action continued to ebb and flow with France grabbing their fourth try as Mael Perrin touched down, Raffy nailing the conversion.

But Murphy edged Ireland in front with a penalty and then with the last kick of the game supplied another three points to push them six clear.

Next up for Ireland is a home game against Italy next Friday night, 9 February, in Musgrave Park with a kick-off time of 7.15pm.

Ireland U20s

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt)

6. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements: