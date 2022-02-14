Farrell releases 14 players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for URC action

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has released 14 players from his squad to return to their provinces ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship action.

While those players look to get game time with their provinces, Farrell will gather a group of 23 Ireland players on Thursday as they turn their attention towards the Six Nations clash with Italy in two weekends’ time.

Hooker Rónan Kelleher is part of that 23-man squad but Ireland say that the shoulder injury he picked up against France in Paris on Saturday “will be further investigated” by their medical staff this week.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will re-join Farrell’s squad this week after missing the first two rounds of the Six Nations due to a calf injury.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who missed out on playing against the French, will continue his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury and Ireland say he will “return to the rugby programme” this week.

The 14 players who have been released to their provinces are as follows:

Ulster - Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Mike Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, and Kieran Treadwell

Leinster – Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour

Connacht - Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan

Munster - Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne

Ireland squad for two-day camp this week:

Front rows: Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham

Second rows: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne

Back rows: Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose

Back threes: Andrew Conway, Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen.