Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Farrell releases 14 players from Ireland's Six Nations camp for URC action

An Ireland squad of 23 will gather again on Thursday for two days of training.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 14 Feb 2022, 1:15 PM
23 minutes ago 1,827 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5682701
Cian Healy is back on Leinster duty this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Cian Healy is back on Leinster duty this week.
Cian Healy is back on Leinster duty this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has released 14 players from his squad to return to their provinces ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship action.

While those players look to get game time with their provinces, Farrell will gather a group of 23 Ireland players on Thursday as they turn their attention towards the Six Nations clash with Italy in two weekends’ time.

Hooker Rónan Kelleher is part of that 23-man squad but Ireland say that the shoulder injury he picked up against France in Paris on Saturday “will be further investigated” by their medical staff this week.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will re-join Farrell’s squad this week after missing the first two rounds of the Six Nations due to a calf injury.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who missed out on playing against the French, will continue his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury and Ireland say he will “return to the rugby programme” this week.

The 14 players who have been released to their provinces are as follows:

Ulster - Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Mike Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, and Kieran Treadwell

Leinster – Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour

Connacht - Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan

Munster - Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne

__________

Ireland squad for two-day camp this week:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Front rows: Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham

Second rows: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne

Back rows: Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose

Back threes: Andrew Conway, Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie