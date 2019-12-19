This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bratislava confirmed as venue for Ireland's Euro 2020 semi-final play-off

A win against Slovakia would leave Ireland one win away from a place at the tournament.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 3:36 PM
Ireland play Slovakia in their bid to qualify for Euro 2020.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S EURO 2020 semi-final play-off against Slovakia will be held in Bratislava, following confirmation from the Slovak FA.

The game was potentially set to be fixed for Trnava, a journey of roughly 50km from Bratislava, where Slovakia had played all of their group stage qualifiers, while Bratislava’s National Football Stadium – also named the Tehelné pole – was undergoing renovations.

However, following concerns surrounding corporate and media facilities, as well as low attendances at some games in Trnava, the game will instead be played in the Slovakian capital. 

Slovakia have already played in the redeveloped National Football Stadium, drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in an October friendly.

Ireland play Slovakia on 26 March, where a win would see them face another away fixture against either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland in the Path B play-off final the following Tuesday.

Ireland supporters are entitled to 5% of the tickets for the game, the standard allocation for away supporters, which works out as just over 1,000 tickets. At the Euro 2020 draw in Bucharest last month, FAI president Donal Conway said the association are working on securing extra tickets for travelling Ireland supporters. Tickets for the game have not yet gone on sale.

