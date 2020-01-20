This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland fans get increased ticket allocation for Euro 2020 play-off

The FAI has announced that they will receive 2,200 tickets for March’s semi-final in Bratislava.

By Ben Blake Monday 20 Jan 2020, 12:00 PM
Ireland supporters.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI WILL receive 2,200 tickets for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia. 

If Mick McCarthy’s side are to be involved at next year’s European championships, which will be hosted by 12 cities including Dublin, they must first come through a one-off match in Bratislava on 26 March.

That would set up a play-off final against the winner of Bosnia and Herzegovina versus Northern Ireland — again on the road — five days later. 

The 22,500-capacity Tehelne Pole stadium has been confirmed as the venue for Ireland’s next fixture, meaning the Slovakian FA were obliged to offer 1,125 tickets to Ireland fans. 

However, the FAI has confirmed nearly double that for the tie. They will be distributed as follows: 

65% – Allocated to independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans’ Direct.

20% – Distributed to supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members.

15% – Provided to supporters travelling with the FAI’s official travel partner, Abbey Travel – these supporters have their details of match attendance at away games logged should they ever decide to apply independently for tickets.

Those planning to apply for tickets will be ranked by their attendance records from eight away games over the past two years – 2019: Denmark, Georgia, Switzerland. 2018: Turkey, France, Denmark, Wales, Poland. 

The FAI’s away ticketing portal opens at midday today and closes on Sunday, 26 January. Ticket prices have yet to be confirmed. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
