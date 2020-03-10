Ireland fans' group urges members to follow official advice regarding travel to Slovakia

Republic of Ireland supporters will not be permitted access to the Euro 2020 semi-final play-off with Slovakia.

ONE OF THE largest Republic of Ireland supporters’ groups has told its members to only follow public health and government advice when it comes to travelling to Slovakia for the Euro 2020 semi-final play-off later this month.

You Boys in Green (YBIG), which has in the region of 700 members, says only official recommendations should be adhered to after the Slovak FA announced earlier today that the 26 March fixture in Bratislava would be played behind closed doors in order to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

While the FAI confirmed that 2,200 Irish fans would be able to claim a full refund on their match tickets, there is already anecdotal evidence of supporters willing to travel despite the fact they will not be permitted entry to the Tehelné Pole Stadium.

“Our message to supporters would be to follow what public health and government advice is issued closer to the time regarding travelling,” a YBIG spokesperson said.

“It’s not our place to be saying one way or the other. There will be some fans who will have already paid for their flights and hotels but we just have to go with what advice comes from the powers that be.

“That is all we can say about what is happening at the moment because it is not our place to be advising fans on travel when we have to take our lead from the official public health and government advice.”