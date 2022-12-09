Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland reach all-time high in Fifa rankings ahead of World Cup in Australia

The rise continues for Vera Pauw’s side.

27 minutes ago 798 Views 1 Comment
Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe.
Image: Juan Luis Recio/INPHO

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S national team have climbed to 23rd in the Fifa Women’s World rankings, an all-time high as they continue their preparations for next summer’s tournament in Australia.

It marks the third time in 2022 the team has set new records with their ranking positions.

In August, Vera Pauw’s side climbed to 26th and then they jumped to 24th in October in the wake of the 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow that clinched their place in Australia next summer.

Ireland will be based in Brisbane for the tournament. Their first game is against Australia in Sydney on 20 July, before travelling to Perth to face Canada six days later and rounding off the group stage against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Canada have risen to sixth in the rankings, Australia move to 12th and Nigeria remain ranked 45th.

USA are still the number one team in the world, Germany are now placed second with Sweden third, while England and France complete the top five.

The full list of rankings can be viewed here.

