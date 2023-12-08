Ireland to play two Tests against South Africa in 2024 Summer Tour

IRELAND WILL PLAY World Cup champions South Africa in two Test matches next summer, with the details of the tour confirmed today.

The first test is scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 6 July, as Ireland make their first trip to South Africa in eight years. The second test will take place the following week at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban.

South Africa took the 2016 series 2-1 after Ireland won the first of those tests to mark a first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa. Ireland have won all three meetings between the teams that have taken place since then, and five of the last seven.

Their most recent win was in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup in France, where Andy Farrell’s men defeated the eventual champions 13-8.

Tickets will go on sale in the new year from the South Africa Rugby Union ticket outlets.

Ireland Summer Tour 2024

First Test: Saturday, 6 July

South Africa v Ireland – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Second Test: Saturday, 13 July

Soouth Africa v Ireland – Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

