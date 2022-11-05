Ireland's rock'n'roll rugby gives the crowd their kicks at Aviva Stadium

WELCOME TO THE new Aviva Stadium fan experience. Flashing lights and Saturday night sounds designed to keep those who forked out premium prices for the hottest ticket in town sat in their seats and engaged on the contest playing out in front of them.

It’s going to need a bit of work. As much as Van Morrison’s ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ might make the masses tap their toes, it didn’t manage to stop large portions of the crowd trickling out to top up their refreshments just 15 minutes into the biggest rugby game this stadium has seen in 12 months.

It was at least an improvement on last night’s fare at the RDS, where those in attendance were treated to the odd sight of Ireland A’s Joe McCarthy leaving the pitch for a HIA, soundtracked by U2′s ‘Beautiful Day.’ Sometimes it’s no harm if the DJ rips up the setlist.

Andy Farrell faced a similar dilemma this week. His squad of chart-toppers have played all the hits over the last year as they stormed to the top of the world rankings. Fast, attacking rugby delivered by a team willing to outwork the opposition rather than overpower them.

Would it work against the Springboks, a team whose entire identity is based on playing to a totally different tune?

All week the focus was on the Boks’ awesome power game. The reigning world champions love the scrum, love the maul, and love leaving a couple of bruises on anyone standing in their way.

Thing is, it’s not their only weapon, and for much of this gripping encounter on a crisp night in Dublin 4, it was their speed that did the real damage.

The teams take to the field. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It’s been five long years since South Africa last visited Dublin – an age in the modern game – and in the opening stages the visitors looked as though they’d been thinking about that demoralising 38-3 defeat every day since.

Ireland love to play fast, but their passing skills were put under severe pressure by South Africa’s ferocious linespeed.

With one of Stuart McCloskey’s first possessions the Ulster centre looked up to see four large men in dark green jerseys haring in on him. Ireland’s latest centurion, Conor Murray, tried to fling a ball away at the breakdown but was snaffled up by Jasper Wiese. Hugo Keenan’s ribs felt the full force of Mazoke Mapimi as he collected a pass in the Springboks 22.

We all know Ireland can play ball, but tonight they were served of a reminder of just how difficult that is to do when the walls close in and the air gets thin.

Advertisement

Instead the home side had to give the crowd their kicks in a different way. It’s been a while since the set-piece battle was so hotly anticipated, and the early scraps allowed the home support to breathe a little easier.

Ireland were already 3-0 up when the Springboks first kicked to the corner in the opening minutes. The crowd rumbled with anticipation, a palpable mix of fear and excitement rising from the stands. The Boks famed maul got set but Ireland initially held firm. Cue the first big roar of the night.

It quickly became a night to celebrate every little win. Another burst of appreciation came after McCloskey and Caelan Doris combined well to win a jackal turnover. South Africa out-half Damian Willemse sparked another chorus when he skewed a very kickable penalty wide of the right post. It would become a theme.

In between, small bursts of ball occasionally broke out. Johnny Sexton brushed himself down from a couple of customary late hits and clipped a lovely ball out wide to Peter O’Mahony, who was soon smothered and contained.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan with Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

On the left wing Mack Hansen tried to make a couple of darts forward but soon discovered he would be better served getting some leather on his right boot.

After a bruising 25 minutes Ireland grew into the game. Dan Sheehan lumped the ball forward and turned on the burners. He thought he had Ireland’s opening try but was deemed to have knocked on. Small margins.

By the time an enthralling first half came to a close we had seen no tries and two penalties each. Murray had been forced off injured and Tadhg Furlong was about to follow.

Ireland doubled down. Four minutes after the restart they were running at the Boks in numbers and stretching their defence with brilliant handling and some wonderful disguised lines.

Sexton took another clatter and as he clutched his ribs on the turf, the PA gave the crowd space to strike up The Fields. The Ireland captain kicked to the corner, Ireland mauled and Josh van der Flier squeezed over. A maul try against the Boks. Another nice addition to the European Player of the Year’s CV.

What came next was even better, and more importantly, showcased everything that has made this Ireland side such a brilliant team to watch.

You could almost hear Farrell’s voice as the move played out.

First Doris sensed opportunity as the ball spilled loose. He backed himself, lept for it and produced a wonderful offload back infield. Then Jamison Gibson-Park, playing his first minutes of the season, decided to back himself and test his hamstring. Off he went through a gap which opened up the whole pitch. Debutant Jimmy O’Brien spun it wide to Hansen who had the crowd on their feet before he crossed for Ireland’s second.

Fire and skill. Rock’n'roll rugby.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

South Africa's Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff with Jimmy O’Brien of Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Flip the disc for a closing quarter which saw Ireland tested in a different way, reminiscent of the brilliant defensive stand during the third Test defeat of New Zealand in the summer, and more credit in the bank for France 2023. For a moment, it was madness; Ireland winning scrum penalties against the Boks ‘Bomb Squad’, huge defensive plays from James Ryan, Andrew Porter and O’Mahony.

Eventually they broke, Franco Mostert’s fingertips just about reaching the white paint after some brilliant scramble defence by Jimmy O’Brien out wide. Thankfully, Willemse remained untrustworthy from the tee.

Ten to play with five in it. Noone was leaving their seats now.

Sexton was offered a penalty, pointed to the posts and pushed his team seven clear.

It should have been enough, but brilliant work by Eben Etzebeth sent Kurt Lee-Arendse over in the corner. Another wild kick from Willemse left his team chasing the game.

Those closing 10 minutes felt like an age, but Farrell must have loved it. He wanted to see his team tested and pushed in new ways, and he got that. A brilliant Test game closed out with the crowd in full voice, no assistance required.

We all know what happened the last time Ireland had a November to remember in the year before a World Cup. It will be the guts of a year before we find out if the current crop are better equipped to handle that top billing.

Frankly, now is not the time to worry about it. It’s not every night the world champions come to town, and it’s even rarer to see an Irish side send them packing.

Soak it up. Hit the town. Turn up the music.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!