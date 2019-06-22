This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland secure Olympic qualifier spot and reach final in France after win over Korea

Three goals in a three-minute spell either side of half time saw Alexander Cox’s men through.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 4:45 PM
43 minutes ago 970 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4693724

IRELAND HAVE TAKEN a significant step on the road to Tokyo 2020 after sealing their Olympic qualifier spot with a 4-2 win over South Korea at the FIH Series in France.

Alexander Cox’s side were forced to dig deep in the semi-final of the Le Touquet tournament but goals from Matthew Nelson, Eugene Magee, Ben Walker and Neal Glassey saw them over the line and into the final.

irish2 Source: Irish Hockey Twitter.

After bearing Singapore 11-0 to top their group, Ireland now face either France or Scotland in tomorrow’s decider.

Early on, there was little to separate the sides under the sun and it wasn’t until the 25th minute that the scoreboard changed from 0-0. Korea struck first through a Jeon Byungjin penalty corner, before Ireland responded in emphatic fashion five minutes later.

Nelson fired the first of their goals as half time approached, with two more to follow straight after the break. Magee and Walker — it looked like Shane O’Dononghue scored but Walker got the official credit — made it three goals in less than three minutes of game time, as the Green Machine upped the ante and the tempo on the restart.

Korea appeared flustered and Alexander Cox’s side took control from there, enjoying their period of dominance before Korea looked to stage a comeback. 

Suengil Lee soon found their second of the day, the score 3-2 with 41 minutes on the clock as they got back on top.

The final quarter would be a big one and it was tit-for-tat for the most part, but Glassey settled the score as the clock turned 60 and the game finished 4-2.

Ireland needed to dig deep, but at the end of the day this is an excellent result — made better by the fact that they now finish above Korea in the rankings, which improves their chances of a more favourable two-legged play-off qualifier draw.

The play-offs, which the Ireland women’s team have also qualified for, will take place in September or October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie