'I remember being shocked at just the sheer size of them'

OVER THE NEXT few days, much of the chat will be about the South African forwards, especially since 15 of them will be involved against Ireland.

The Irish forwards understand what the Springboks can deliver up front, but they will have a degree of confidence coming into what should be a titanic clash in Paris on Saturday night.

The last time these sides met, the Irish pack came out on top. They won three scrum penalties to South Africa’s one, as well as providing a steady supply of good possession to their backline, and making four breakdown steals to the Springboks’ two.

Before that game, there had been plenty of chat about how Ireland struggled against the biggest, most physically powerful teams. They answered some of those questions in their 19-16 win.

So you can understand why Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty deviated after being asked about the Springboks’ Bomb Squad on the bench. He pointed out that Ireland’s pack are “an incredibly fit group of forwards, a very powerful group of forwards.”

This Irish group does have some top-class forwards among it. Caelan Doris is one of them. The Ireland number eight will have been a key focus in the Springboks’ analysis ahead of this game. So much good Irish play revolves around him.

Doris is one of those who can take confidence from what Ireland did against the Boks last November.

“Definitely,” said Doris. “I think looking back to that game we knew we had to be on it in terms of our defence, in terms of our physicality. I know it’s been a bit of a buzzword but there’s been a bit of a mindset that goes with that.

“That week in Dublin, we took a step up and we know we require the same this week. I think if we match them there, we’ve a lot of belief in what we can do in terms of our attack. We’ve shown some of that over the last couple of weeks but yeah, it’s definitely a test and a big step up from what we’ve seen so far.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland number eight Caelan Doris. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The might of South Africa’s physicality is mentioned often because it’s so true.

Last year was Doris’ first time playing against the Springboks in his career and even though he’s a big man himself, he was taken aback by their size, even if there is much more to them.

“I remember being shocked at just the sheer size of them playing them in November,” said Doris. “The fact a 6/2 or even 7/1 sometimes off the bench and have massive reinforcements coming off the bench, but it’s definitely not the only string to their bow.

“They’ve got a lot of pace in their backs and their forwards are capable of keeping the ball alive and offloading. Obviously, the physicality is tied into their set-piece, they’ve got a great maul, great lineout options as well, a very strong lineout and scrum as well.

“So getting those areas right is going to be big, our collisions, something we’ve spoken about over the last few weeks which we haven’t been very happy with going back to the pre-season games. Even over the last couple of weeks, they’ve improved a little bit but it’s going to be a step up this week for sure.

“Things like two-man tackles, getting our tackle height right, our tackle entry, all those areas are going to be pretty big this weekend.”

The scrum will be a particularly intense battleground and one that is sure to test referee Ben O’Keeffe.

Ireland scrum specialist Fogarty explained his view of the South African traits in this area.

“They want to develop momentum from the ‘set,’” said Fogarty. “They’re a very big side, so they want to use weight and power and strength early in the scrum to cause as much damage as possible. That’s evident in how they scrummage.

“Stability is something that World Rugby and the referees have talked about hugely. It will be an interesting battle for sure. Before the ball comes in, there should be a stable scrum.

“For us as a group to understand South Africa and for the referee to make sure he’s managing that piece, it will be interesting.”

With a crowd of 80,000 invested in every moment at Stade de France, it promises to be a phenomenal occasion.

Dave Winter / INPHO Stade de France will be jammed this weekend. Dave Winter / INPHO / INPHO

This game is one that’s hard for players to live down. This Irish squad have been in some highly pressurised situations but World Cups are just different.

In that sense, a few wise words from forwards coach Paul O’Connell will be useful.

“Paulie spoke to us earlier and said ‘On these weeks, you can feel like you need to do way more, but trust in what we have done over the last while. Trust in our good habits, in our training, in our drills,’” said Doris.

“It’s not that we are just building this week, but what we have built over the last few years.

“But having said that, there is a special feeling to the week. We know we need to deliver our best and what comes with that is maybe little extra conversations or an extra walk-through in the evening or a bit of extra video, extra visualisation, things like that, just to make sure you are fully across the board.

“But Paulie’s point was, ‘Enjoy the week and when you’re off, you’re off. Don’t get over-stressed about thinking you have to do way too much this week. A lot of the work is done.’”