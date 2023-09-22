Everyone's talking about the Boks but Ireland back their own weapons

THE LUCK OF the draw went against Ireland when it came to their team hotel this weekend for the big game against South Africa. While the gaff itself is lovely once you get inside, the surroundings are about as far removed from the glamour of a World Cup as you could imagine.

Picture a roundabout just off the M50 with a few nondescript hanger-style buildings and a bit of scrubland, with a hotel planted in the middle of it. That’s where Ireland find themselves. It’s also around an hour’s drive east of the buzz of Paris.

So for anyone imagining stepping out of the team hotel onto the Champs-Élysées before a big World Cup game in Paris, this was a big comedown, especially with the rain. In fairness, Ireland’s players didn’t appear too bothered. This is a business trip.

They’ll break from camp for a few days after this weekend, taking a breather from each other before reconvening at their training base in Tours to start prepping for the final Pool B clash with Scotland, which will take place back in Paris on 7 October.

Before all of that, Ireland have a tough job on their hands tomorrow at Stade de France where they meet the reigning world champions in one of the most eagerly-anticipated World Cup pool games ever.

When we arrived back in Paris yesterday evening after Ireland’s team announcement press conference, it was immediately evident that the Irish fans had started flocking into the French capital. Even in a city as big as Paris, they were obvious around the metro stations and famous sights. It’s expected that well over 30,000 Irish supporters will be here in time for the 9pm kick-off tomorrow night.

The hum of anticipation for this game is palpable. Number one in the world versus number two. The Grand Slam champions against the World Cup holders. The master Johnny Sexton against the newcomer Manie Libbok. The Boks’ muscle against the Irish decision-making. The best attack in the world against the best defence. 7/1 versus 5/3. There is so much to be thrilled at the thought of.

Coming away from Ireland’s team hotel yesterday, we were left with the impression that Andy Farrell and his players are confident in their ability to pull off what would undoubtedly be a seismic victory, even if it’s not a knock-out game.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland boss Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The vast majority of conversation around this game seems to have focused on what the Boks do. Their bench, their scrum, their defence, their world-class stars. Ireland could be forgiven for wondering if everyone has forgotten how good a team they are.

Farrell confirmed a matchday 23 that must have been rather easy to pick in the end. He can call on tried-and-trusted, utterly proven combinations throughout his team.

Farrell knows that his creative, hard-working back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan will delivers touches of class in attack, while also showing their defensive combativeness.

He believes that Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will provide ballast and brains in the midfield. Farrell has no doubt that Sexton’s steady hand at the tiller will be influential, while Jamison Gibson-Park’s speed of thought and speed of foot will produce big moments.

He is confident that the front row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong can deal with the Boks’ scrum onslaught and turn that on its head. The three Irish front rows also provide ball-handling class and ball-carrying potency.

In the second row, James Ryan is playing the rugby of his career. Now a mature, experienced lock, he will run the lineout and rack up his usual high numbers. Tadhg Beirne alongside him has slowly been building up to one of his trademark game-defining performances.

As for the back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris, there is a beautiful balance of skills and mindsets. That trio cover all bases at set-piece, breakdown, defence, and attack.

While everyone else is talking about the Boks’ bench, Farrell is excited that his includes the returning Dan Sheehan, arguably up there as the best hooker in rugby. Cian Healy and Jack Conan might be missing, but Dave Kilcoyne will bring aggression, Finlay Bealham has gone to a new level in the past year, and Iain Henderson looks like he’s in excellent nick.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheehan is back in the 23. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan Baird will relish this chance to influence a game on a stage like this, with 80,000 people roaring from the stands, while we know Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw have heads for these heights.

It’s long been suspected that Jack Crowley is cut from the same cloth and it’s a statement of faith in him that Farrell has handed him the number 22 shirt.

That’s some of the stuff Ireland are thinking about. They’re reminding themselves of the damage their attack has done to the best teams in the world. They’re talking about how people still don’t give their defence enough credit, and about how they can pressure teams with their kicking game.

In Ireland’s world, this is much more relevant than what the Boks can do. Paris is a city that hosts plenty of big shows but tomorrow night should be up there with the most spectacular.