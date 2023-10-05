Kelleher and McClean miss out on Ireland squad, Ferguson and Johnston return

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS been omitted from the Irish squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, having announced his plans to retire from international duty at the end of the year.

It marks the first time since his senior debut that McClean has been left out of an Irish squad for which he was fit. McClean this morning announced he is calling time on his 102-cap career with Ireland, and will be given a farewell in the friendly game against New Zealand next month.

Also absent from the squad are Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Excelsior Rotterdam forward Troy Parrott, in spite of good recent club form. Kelleher has had rare starts for Liverpool in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, but has missed out through injury. Parrott is not included in spite of his good form in his latest loan spell, having scored twice in four league games, albeit all of which have been substitute appearances.

Advertisement

John Egan, Callum O’Dowda, Seamus Coleman and Michael Obafemi are also out with injury.

Celtic duo Mikey Johnston and Liam Scales return to the squad, as does Cardiff striker Callum Robinson. Evan Ferguson is included having withdrawn through injury from last month’s squad. Bristol City’s Mark Sykes is included, with Jeff Hendrick dropping out.

Ireland host Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Friday week, 13 October, before then paying Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal the following Monday, 16 October. They are effectively dead rubbers, with Ireland’s hopes of qualifying from the group effectively dead after four defeats in their first five qualifiers.

They are now in a holding pattern praying for a series of results across Europe earning them a spot in the Nations League play-offs, but those hopes are remote, statistically rated at 10%.

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic).

Fixtures – UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

13/10 – Republic of Ireland v Greece, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

16/10 – Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland, Estádio Algarve, 7.45pm (Irish Time)