Parrott, Kelleher and McClean return to Ireland squad for Netherlands and New Zealand

TROY PARROTT, CAOIMHIN Kelleher and James McClean return to the Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s games against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier in Amsterdam on 18 November and international friendly at the Aviva Stadium three days later, but in-form Blackburn Rovers duo Sammie Szmodics and Andrew Moran are not included.

Seamus Coleman also misses out, despite reports he would be included as he retains full fitness after a knee injury.

Parrott is recalled, having scored three goals in eight appearances on loan with Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie, with Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher back in the fold after missing October’s qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar due to injury.

McClean returns for his last camp; the Derryman is retiring from international football with the New Zealand friendly set to be his 103rd and final Ireland appearance.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Netherlands & New Zealand

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

November fixtures