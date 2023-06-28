Vera Pauw names final Ireland squad for 2023 Women's World Cup

VERA PAUW HAS announced her Republic of Ireland squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

As reported by The 42 last night, Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell have lost their respective races against time as injury rules the defensive duo out.

Pauw announced her final squad of 23 from Ireland’s UCD base this morning, with Leanne Kiernan among those left out as the Dutch coach whittled down her initial extended squad of 33.

Three training players have also been named to travel to Australia on standby — Birmingham City duo Jamie Finn and Harriet Scott, and Sophie Whitehouse who will travel as the squad’s fourth goalkeeper.

Izzy Atkinson is the bolter, having been called in to the extended squad from Pauw’s standby list last week. The West Ham youngster provided left-sided cover in the absence of Campbell at training and against Zambia, and now travels to Australia with five caps under her belt.

US-based duo Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva make the cut after their late arrivals to camp alongside Denise O’Sullivan. Ciara Grant is named in the 23, among other fringe players to stake late claims like Claire O’Riordan and Abbie Larkin.

Larkin is one of two Women’s Premier Division stars in the squad, joining her Shamrock Rovers team-mate Áine O’Gorman.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Izzy Atkinson is the squad bolter. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Hayley Nolan, Tara O’Hanlon, Erin McLaughlin and Saoirse Noonan are the others to have missed out, with Katie McCabe captaining the squad to their first-ever major tournament.

Ireland face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B. They play France in a send-off friendly at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.

Ireland’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached)

Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached) Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United) Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City) Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)

Training Players