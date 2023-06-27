Ireland defensive duo Mannion and Campbell to miss out on World Cup squad

AOIFE MANNION AND Megan Campbell will not make Ireland’s squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 42 understands that the injured defensive duo have lost their respective races against time. The Irish Examiner is also reporting the news.

Mannion sustained a knee setback in training with Manchester United and was omitted from the extended training squad, while long-throw specialist Campbell has struggled for fitness of late.

Vera Pauw is due to name her final 23 (plus three training players) from Ireland’s UCD base tomorrow morning. The Dutch coach whittled down an extended group of 33, with the players informed of her decisions earlier today.

It’s also believed Leanne Kiernan has been left out.

All four goalkeepers are expected to travel to Australia, with one on Pauw’s permitted standby list of three training players. Jamie Finn is understood to be included in the training group, having fallen down the pecking order of midfielders.

Ireland face France in a send-off friendly at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, before departing for their first-ever major tournament in Australia. They meet the Matildas in their Group B opener in Sydney on 20 July, before playing Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane.