Monday 19 October 2020
Clean bill of health for Ireland in lead-up to Italy clash as Lowe remains with Farrell's squad

Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell have joined the squad following periods of self-isolation while five training invitees have returned to their provinces.

By Gavan Casey Monday 19 Oct 2020, 1:19 PM
James Lowe in Ireland training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Andy Farrell’s entire squad was available to train on Monday ahead of this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations resumption, with Munster duo Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell arriving in Carton House as five fringe players headed in the opposite direction.

O’Mahony and Farrell join the 35-man squad after completing their periods of self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests for two of their provincial team-mates.

Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley have returned to provincial duty ahead of Munster’s encounter with Cardiff Blues next Monday night, while Leinster’s Harry Byrne, James Tracy and Dave Kearney have all rejoined Leinster ahead of Zebre’s visit to the RDS this Friday. Kearney wasn’t officially listed as a non-squad trainer but bibbed up with the national team last week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

His fellow Leinster wing James Lowe, meanwhile, will remain with Farrell’s squad as a training invitee. The Kiwi will qualify for Ireland under residency rules following the conclusion of the Six Nations and will be available for selection for the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

Ireland face Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday knowing that a bonus-point victory will take the championship race to its belated final weekend.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

