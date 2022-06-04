Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Hogan or Ebosele in Ireland matchday squad for Armenia

Stephen Kenny’s side open their Uefa Nations League campaign in Yerevan this afternoon.

A general view of the Ireland squad training at Republican Stadium, Yerevan, yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SCOTT HOGAN AND Festy Ebosele have not been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad for this afternoon’s Uefa Nations League clash against Armenia [KO 2pm Irish time, live on RTE and Premier Sports].

Ryan Manning and Darragh Lenihan also miss out. Michael Obafemi and CJ Hamilton are both included, as Stephen Kenny’s men kick off their campaign and seek a first-ever Nations League win.

Josh Cullen was yesterday confirmed as available for the match by Fifa/Uefa despite a previous understanding that he was suspended, and he is in contention to start.

Gavin Bazunu had a slight back injury earlier in the week but is also set for selection as Kenny has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

As per the squad submitted to Uefa ahead of kick-off, Caoimhin Kelleher wears the number one jersey.

This will be the third meeting between the sides in all competitions, with the Boys in Green winning the previous two encounters, both of which came during the Euro 2012 qualification campaign.

