No Hogan or Ebosele in Ireland matchday squad for Armenia

SCOTT HOGAN AND Festy Ebosele have not been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad for this afternoon’s Uefa Nations League clash against Armenia [KO 2pm Irish time, live on RTE and Premier Sports].

Ryan Manning and Darragh Lenihan also miss out. Michael Obafemi and CJ Hamilton are both included, as Stephen Kenny’s men kick off their campaign and seek a first-ever Nations League win.

Advertisement

Josh Cullen was yesterday confirmed as available for the match by Fifa/Uefa despite a previous understanding that he was suspended, and he is in contention to start.

Gavin Bazunu had a slight back injury earlier in the week but is also set for selection as Kenny has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Match-day Squad | Armenia v Republic of Ireland



Stephen Kenny names @CJHamilton22 & @michaelobafemi_ in the match-day squad to face Armenia 👏



Ebosele, Manning, Lenihan & Hogan all miss out on the 23-man squad #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #ARMIRL pic.twitter.com/VccGnrDmrb — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 4, 2022

As per the squad submitted to Uefa ahead of kick-off, Caoimhin Kelleher wears the number one jersey.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

This will be the third meeting between the sides in all competitions, with the Boys in Green winning the previous two encounters, both of which came during the Euro 2012 qualification campaign.