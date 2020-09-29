Byrne and Williams named in 25-man Ireland squad for Slovakia play-off

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has announced a 25-man squad for three upcoming fixtures, the most significant of which is the European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

Shamrock Rovers playmaker Jack Byrne and versatile Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams are both included, having been omitted for the Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month.

Troy Parrott, who sustained an ankle injury while making his debut for Millwall in last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley, is excluded. The 18-year-old attacker also missed his country’s most recent fixtures because of a thigh problem.

Kenny has also selected Burnley’s Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda of Bristol City, despite both players missing recent club games due to injury problems.

Ireland must overcome Slovakia in Bratislava on 8 October to keep their hopes of reaching next summer’s European Championship alive. The winners will advance to a play-off final away to Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November.

After the clash with Slovakia, attention will revert to the Nations League. The Boys in Green are scheduled to host Wales on 11 October, before travelling to face Finland three days later.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton).