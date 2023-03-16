Johnston receives first call-up as Kenny names Irish squad for France qualifier

LAST UPDATE | 21 minutes ago
MIKEY JOHNSTON HAS received his first call up to the Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s double-header against Latvia and France.
Johnston, on loan at Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes from Celtic, has switched his allegiance to Ireland having represented Scotland at underage level.
He is the only new face in a 26-man squad, with Norwich duo Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah included having misses recent squads with injury. Will Keane and Troy Parrott are also back in having missed the double header of friendlies in November.
Callum Robinson, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly are unavailable through injury. Among those missing out on this squad are Robbie Brady, Ryan Manning, and Conor Hourihane. Blackburn’s Sam Szmodics is not included either, despite receiving international clearance to join up in recent weeks.
Evan Ferguson is included as expected.
Hull defender Sean McLoughlin is understood to be among the defenders on standby.
Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps has handed new call ups to goalkeeper Brice Samba and midfielder Khéphren Thuram, joining his brother Marcus in the squad. AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is likely to be the first-choice goalkeeper, with Hugo Lloris retiring after the World Cup.
Raphael Varane has also retired, while Presnel Kimpembe, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku, and left-back Lucas Hernandez are all out injured.
Ireland play Latvia in a friendly game in Dublin next Wednesday, before they kick off their daunting Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to France on Monday week.
France play their opening qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday 24 March in Paris, before they travel to Dublin.
Ireland squad vs Latvia and France
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).
Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).
France squad vs Netherlands and Ireland
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea/ENG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)
Midfielders: Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Khephren Thuram (Nice), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)
Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)
Fixtures
22/03 – Republic of Ireland v Latvia, International Friendly, 7.45pm
27/03 – Republic of Ireland v France, Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying, 7.45pm