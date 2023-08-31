Duffy and Connolly return as Ireland name squad for France and Netherlands

SHANE DUFFY HAS been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

As reported by The 42 over the weekend, Norwich defender Duffy has played his way back into Stephen Kenny’s thinking and has now been included in an Ireland squad for the first time since September 2022.

The 31-year-old, who has been capped 55 times for Ireland and scored seven international goals, has been an ever present in the Norwich defence this season.

Kenny has also included striker Aaron Connolly in his 25-man selection, with the Galway man named in a senior Ireland squad for the first time since 2021. Connolly, 23, has scored three goals for Hull City across the early weeks of the new Championship season.

Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene returns to the squad after missing the summer internationals with a hamstring injury.

There is a first call-up since June 2022 for Udinese’s Festy Ebosele, while Southampton’s Ryan Manning, Stoke City’s Enda Stevens and Preston North End’s Will Keane also come back into the squad.

There is no place for Troy Parrott, who recently joined Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan from Tottenham.

James McClean (knee) and Will Smallbone (ankle) are both included following recent injuries.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty is also included although he is suspended for the France match following his red card against Greece and June.

Ireland report to camp on Sunday before heading to Paris to take on France on Thursday, 7 September, ahead of welcoming the Netherlands to Dublin on Sunday, 10 September.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are not included in the French squad for their clash with Ireland. Didier Deschamps recently said that playing the Saudi Pro League did not mean Kante was no longer considered for selection, but he hasn’t made the cut in an unsurprisingly star-studded selection.

Kylian Mbappe is included, along with Antonie Griezmann.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

*Suspended for the France fixture

Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures:

Thursday, 7 September – France v Republic of Ireland, Parc des Princes, 7.45pm (8.45pm local time)

Sunday, 10 September – Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

