Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France

LEINSTER’S ROSS BYRNE has been called up to Ireland’s squad for this weekend’s Six Nations clash against France at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, Virgin Media 1], while Kieran Marmion also returns to Joe Schmidt’s panel for round four of the championship.

Byrne was the surprise omission from Schmidt’s original Six Nations squad but after rebounding strongly for his province in recent weeks is included in the 37-man party which convened at Carton House on Monday night.

Byrne was left out of Schmidt's original squad. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Sean Cronin has paid for his poor performance in Rome a fortnight ago and is replaced by Ulster’s Rob Herring, while Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy are not involved as they continue their respective injury comebacks.

23-year-old Byrne, who won his first international cap against Italy last November, is one of four out-halves named in the squad, his inclusion suggesting Joey Carbery may not shake off his hamstring injury in time for France.

Connacht scrum-half Marmion is also back in national camp for the first time since his starring role in the victory over the All Blacks last November having recovered from ankle surgery.

He takes the place of the uncapped Caolin Blade, but Tom Farrell retains his place in Schmidt’s plans while Garry Ringrose’s return to fitness is a major fillip for Ireland ahead of the visit of Les Bleus to Dublin.

Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander and Jordan Larmour are all also fit after missing the win over Italy last time out and are due to train with the rest of the squad at their Maynooth base on Wednesday morning, ahead of Schmidt’s team announcement on Friday afternoon.

Ireland squad:

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster)(captain)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster)

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster)

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster)

Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht)

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster)

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster)

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster)

Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht)

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster).

