Ireland’s World Cup squad: how many of Vera Pauw’s new recruits might make the final cut?

FIVE PLAYERS HAVE declared for the Republic of Ireland since Women’s World Cup qualification was secured.

Vera Pauw had already been successful in seeking out non-Irish born players through her tenure, with Kyra Carusa, Lily Agg and Lucy Quinn among the additions in recent years.

Aoife Mannion, Marissa Sheva and Deborah Anne De La Harpe were called up for February’s friendly with China PR in Spain, while Sinead Farrelly and Sophie Whitehouse joined the squad for the double-header against USA.

In the wake of a stunning debut, Pauw appeared to hint Farrelly is assured of a place at the World Cup. Expect Mannion to join her, for one.

Here’s a quick look at how they’ve fared so far:

Aoife Mannion

The Manchester United centre-half excelled on her debut against China and evidently played herself right into Pauw’s plans immediately. Restored to the XI to earn her second cap against the US in Austin, Texas, Mannion was solid, barring a few nervy moments.

Tough, tenacious and comfortable on the ball, she has impressed through her 130 minutes in the green jersey thus far. Pauw rested the England underage international for the US rematch as she continues her return from a second ACL injury.

Sinead Farrelly

A superb player with a remarkable story, Farrelly was the leading light when she was surprisingly catapulted in for her first cap against USA in Texas. The Gotham FC midfielder made her impact felt from the get-go and all but secured her World Cup spot, ultimately transforming the team’s tactical approach.

An hour was all the American native needed to prove her worth; like Mannion, Farrelly was omitted from the squad for the second game in St Louis, Missouri, as Pauw seeks to manage her load after recently ending her seven-year hiatus from football.

Marissa Sheva

It’s been a mixed bag for Ireland’s other US-born addition, but generally in football, the last performance is the most important. Sheva was much improved in the second outing against the world champions. There was no questioning her work-rate in the opener, but she wasn’t entirely effective.

Solid on the left-side of midfield in St Louis, she grabbed her chance — and third cap — with both hands. Previously, the Washington Spirit player was lively against China, showing glimpses when afforded the opportunity through a second-half cameo.

Deborah-Anne De La Harpe

De La Harpe was a late call-up to February’s camp in Spain. She came in for her debut in the first half against China, lining out at right-wing back. The Sydney FC player largely did her job, but didn’t exactly put her name in lights.

“Deborah was brought in to see her in our environment and to give her the chance to play and see where she is,” Pauw explained as she was denied a re-call for the USA double-header.

“She’s on the edge. I’ve been very honest to her. To everybody, I’m always honest.”

Sophie Whitehouse

The Lewes goalkeeper travelled to the US and was on the bench for the St Louis clash, but is yet to feature. Whitehouse is eligible to represent a host of other nations from England to the US and Tanzania and has impressed in the Championship of late.

“Sophie went from a reasonable goalkeeper to suddenly, really within two or three months, to a goalkeeper that we have to consider and we have to see,” Pauw said recently.

***

At least one more Irish-eligible player is being monitored. The Irish Examiner have reported Everton defender Megan Finnigan as one potential addition, but it’s understood Pauw is keen to explore all avenues.

The manager must be careful as she adds players at this late stage. It’s a delicate line, and the squad dynamic must remain settled.

This is elite sport though, and the best players available should be on the plane to Australia.

No risk, no reward.

“If we have ambitions to make an impact at the World Cup, you have to pick the best players available,” former Ireland international Karen Duggan told RTÉ 2 before Ireland’s first game against USA.

“Obviously you have to be very careful not to unsettle the dynamic of the dressing room but I don’t think the team would be dragged into it because they’re all really pulling in the same direction. There’s togetherness and I think that they’re very welcoming into camp. I don’t think it will upset the dressing room, it will just be the girls who are unfortunately left out that will be upset.”

As is often said, there’s no room for sentiment in sport, and Pauw is well aware she is making and breaking dreams.

There’s a list of 50 to be whittled down, with absentees Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, Chloe Mustaki, Lily Agg (all injury) and Megan Campbell among those targeting a return to the set-up in June. ACL victims Savannah McCarthy, Ellen Molloy and Jess Ziu are also not giving up hope, while there’s been other domestic newcomers like Tara O’Hanlon and Alannah McEvoy.

Loyalty is important to an extent, but it will be devastating for those who have been part of the journey that don’t make the 23-strong World Cup squad or travelling reserves.

It’s a bitter pill, too, for Women’s Premier Division stars who have not been afforded a proper chance and others on the fringes.

“Picture the mindset of young Irish talent at League of Ireland clubs, who religiously attend Pauw’s home-based sessions in Abbotstown, when two foreign players with little pedigree suddenly appear on the scene,” Duggan, who plays her club football with Peamount United, wrote in February.

After an encouraging double-header Stateside, attention now turns to June as preparations ramp up in Dublin.

Lengthy camps are planned along with send-off friendlies against Zambia and France at Tallaght Stadium on 22 June and 6 July respectively.

The speculation about who will make the squad now constant, nervous tension will continue to rise as the squad submission deadline looms — just after the French test, The 42 understands.

One thing’s for sure, Vera Pauw has no shortage of options.

In Farrelly and Mannion, at least two of the five new Irish-eligible contingent look set to make the cut.