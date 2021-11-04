No place for Connolly in Ireland squad as Portugal gear up for Dublin date

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Seamus Coleman has returned for the final pair of World Cup qualifiers next week but there is no place for Brighton’s Aaron Connolly.

The Boys in Green skipper missed the most recent international window because of injury but has been recalled along with midfielders Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne.

That duo missed the win away to Azerbaijan and Qatar rout because of suspension, yet the omission of Connolly, who didn’t earn any minutes from the bench in Baku or Dublin, is set to be explained further by manager Stephen Kenny when he speaks to the media later this afternoon.

The young Brighton forward has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season and Kenny revealed on Tuesday how a loan move in the summer failed to materialise.

Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane, who was included last time out but also didn’t feature in either game, has done enough to keep his place.

As expected, experienced midfielder Robbie Brady has not been included as he has yet to regain match fitness following his free transfer to Bournemouth last week.

While Ireland’s hopes of reaching Qatar 2022 are already dead in the water following a turbulent start to the group, Aviva Stadium is a sell out for the visit of Portugal next Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co come to Dublin battling it out with Serbia for top spot and automatic qualification, and the attraction of the Manchester United superstar, combined with the emergence of a vibrant new Irish squad, has led to increased demand for what will be the first capacity attendance since Covid-19.

Portugal have been able to bring midfielder Renato Sanchez back into their fold following injury, while playmaker Joao Felix is also in the mix having been absent when Ronaldo struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over Ireland in Faro in September.