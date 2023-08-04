Ireland squad named for India T20 International series

THE 15-PLAYER Ireland men’s squad has been named to face the world’s number one T20 International side, India, in a three-match series between 18 and 23 August 2023 at Malahide.

Leinster all-rounder Fionn Hand has been recalled while Gareth Delany has been included after returning from breaking his wrist in Zimbabwe in June. Paul Stirling will captain the side.

Ireland squad:

Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

“The recent qualifying campaign in Scotland was the first stage of our strategic planning for next June’s T20 World Cup,” said Andrew White, Ireland Men’s national selector.

“We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team have identified.

“We only have a limited time between now and the end of the 2023 domestic season, so it’s also crucial that we use what opportunities we have to provide exposure and experience to a pool of players who we believe are in contention for making that World Cup squad.

“Giving opportunities to players also filters down the series themselves, so I would expect that all of the 15 players named in the India series squad will feature at some point. The Indian side arriving in Ireland is an exciting one for the supporters, but as we showed last year, we have the talent and confidence to match them on the field of play and we have high hopes for another fiercely contested series.

“So, while the immediate task at hand for Heinrich and the leadership team is on the India challenge, we are definitely framing this series as an important component of a longer-term plan to be ready to take on the world’s best at the T20 World Cup next year.”

Ireland Fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

