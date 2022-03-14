Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy drafted into Ireland squad in place of injured Ryan and Baird

LEINSTER SECOND-ROW DUO Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy have been called up to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad ahead of this weekend’s final-day clash with Scotland in place of their injured provincial team-mates James Ryan and Ryan Baird.
Molony, 27, has been part of Farrell’s squad in the past but is yet to receive his first Test cap. McCarthy, meanwhile, made his senior debut for Leinster only at the end of January but the 20-year-old has stood out in his last four games for the province while Ryan and Baird have been away on Six Nations duty. The Trinity man played for Ireland U20s in 2020 and 2021, captaining Richie Murphy’s side last year.
James Ryan, who received a head injury from Charlie Ewell’s red-card tackle in the opening exchanges of Ireland’s eventual 32-15 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday, will follow return-to-play protocols back at his province after being ruled out of this weekend’s encounter with Scotland.
Fellow lock Ryan Baird, meanwhile, will also miss the game with a back injury.
Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry all return to Farrell’s squad after lining out for Ulster in their URC victory over Leinster at the weekend.
Ireland squad (v Scotland)
Backs (16)
- Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps
- Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
- Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps
- Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
- Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
- Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 30 caps
- Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps
- Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps
- Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps
- James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
- Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps
- James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps
- Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
- Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps
- Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
- Johnny Sexton (Captain) (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 104 caps
Forwards (19)
- Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps
- Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps
- Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps
- Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
- Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps
- Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps
- Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps
- Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
- Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps
- Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps
- Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps
- Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
- Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
- Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
- Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps
- Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps
- Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
- Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps
- Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
