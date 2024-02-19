Munster pair Jager and Ahern join Ireland squad but Henderson a doubt for Wales clash

MUNSTER PAIR OLI Jager and Tom Ahern will both train with the Ireland squad this week ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales in Dublin [KO 2.15pm].

Jager was added to the squad ahead of the round two clash with Italy and has been called back into camp for the fixture with Warren Gatland’s Wales, having been released to play in Munster’s URC defeat of Scarlets on Friday.

Ahern was named as a training panelist in Andy Farrell’s initial Six Nations squad but was replaced by Connacht’s Cian Prendergast ahead of the pre-tournament warm weather training camp in Portugal after suffering a head injury during Munster’s Champions Cup defeat to Northampton Saints last month.

The 23-year-old made his return from injury in Munster’s win against Scarlets, playing the full 80 minutes, and has now linked up with Farrell’s squad again.

Iain Henderson is a doubt for the Wales game having suffered a foot injury in Ulster’s loss at Ospreys. The lock has been included in the squad and there will be a further update on his availability later in the week.

Hugo Keenan remains the most pressing concern ahead of Saturday’s game at Aviva Stadium having suffered a knee injury in the win against Italy.

Last Thursday, Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell said the 27-year-old had yet to be ruled out of the game despite sitting out training. Like Henderson, Keenan is included in the 36-man squad that will train in Abbotstown this week.

Farrell’s squad reassembled in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Ireland Squad – Wales week:

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Jack Crowley (Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Conor Murray (Munster)

Calvin Nash (Munster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards:

Thomas Ahern (Munster)*

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Oli Jager (Munster)*

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) – captain

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Nick Timoney (Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped player