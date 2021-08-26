Membership : Access or Sign Up
Collins earns first call-up but no place for Randolph, McCarthy or Brady in Ireland squad

By David Sneyd Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 1:17 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
NATHAN COLLINS HAS been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 25-man squad for their trio of upcoming World Cup qualifiers – but there is no place for experienced goalkeeper Darren Randolph or Celtic midfielder James MccCarthy.

Robbie Brady, currently without a club following his release by Burnley at the end of last season, has also been omitted.

There is joy for Collins, though, who joined Brady’s old club from Stoke City this June, as he earns his first senior call-up.

Manager Stephen Kenny has also recalled Brighton striker Aaron Connolly and Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick after they missed the summer training camp.

Enda Stevens, Callum O’Dowda, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene have all been ruled out through injury whilst West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Robinson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and is currently in isolation.

Ireland face Portugal in Faro on 1 September before Azerbaijan and Serbia come to Dublin for back-to-back home clashes on the 4 and 7 September respectively.

Manager Kenny will be speaking to the media shorly.

More details to follow…

