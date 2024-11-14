Doherty starts for Ireland as Ebosele, O'Dowda and Johnston also face Finland

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS reintroduced Matt Doherty to the Republic of Ireland starting XI to face Finland in the Nations League tonight.

The defender was left out of last month’s squad and was initially not included in the 23-man panel this time around. Injury and withdrawals led to his return and further disruption to the manager’s plans means the 32-year-old will start for the first time since the 2-0 to England in September.

Festy Ebosele also comes in for his first international start on the right side while Callum O’Dowda has been given the nod at left back with Mikey Johnston in front of him on the wing.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Finland



Four changes to the side for tonight's fixture with Festy Ebosele, Mikey Johnston, Matt Doherty & Callum O'Dowda all coming into the team 👌



Exciting forward line 💚 pic.twitter.com/4hrb2aiSa1 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 14, 2024

Dara O’Shea has not won his battle to play but has been named on the bench.

Troy Parrott started against Greece in Athens last month but drops out with Sammie Szmodics likely to play in a more central role alongside Evan Ferguson.

Ireland team: Caoimhín Kelleher; Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales, Callum O’Dowda; Festy Ebosele, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Mikey Johnston; Sammie Szmodics, Evan Ferguson.