Disappointment for Irish duo in steeplechase

Michelle Finn and Eilish Flanagan both missed out on the final of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 8:36 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRISH ATHLETES MICHELLE Finn and Eilish Flanagan both missed out on the final of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. 

In sweltering conditions, Finn finished ninth in her heat in a time of 9:36.26, which was ultimately not enough to progress. Flanagan, meanwhile, ran a personal best time of  9:34.86 and finished 12th in her heat. 

Both athletes were a contrast in satisfaction post-race: Finn told RTÉ, “I’m definitely not delighted with that. It’s one of the slower times I’ve ran all year. It’s good for a bad run, but it felt more like a bad run, definitely. I definitely thought I was in good shape to run a PB…I’m quite disappointed but I won’t go home and cry.” 

Flanagan, however, said she was pretty happy with her run. 

“I would liked to have finished higher but to be honest I’m pretty happy with that. To PB here, in these conditions, I know to a lot of people that wouldn’t have been enough but I’m reasonably happy with it.” 

There is further Irish action on the track today, with Thomas Barr in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at 1.05pm Irish time. 

